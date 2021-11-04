Business
Free Bitcoin: How to Enter Coinbase’s Sweepstakes and How to Buy Cryptocurrency
If you wanted to start your cryptocurrency journey, there is an ongoing competition that can get you motivated.
Coinbase offers up to $ 250,000 in Bitcoin. You are automatically registered once you create an account, which you can do on the Coinbases website here.
One winner will receive $ 250,000, six winners will receive $ 25,000 and 1,000 winners will receive $ 100, all in Bitcoin. The winners will be notified around November 29.
In addition to the contest, all new users receive $ 5 of Bitcoin for free after verification of the identity document.
The sweepstakes is available to all residents of the United States except Hawaii, DC, and the United States Territories.
If you already have a Coinbase account, it is still possible to participate by mail. You can find detailed information and directions here.
A Bitcoin is currently valued at over $ 63,000, according to real-time data tracked by CoinMarketCap (market capitalization is constantly changing). Its market capitalization currently exceeds $ 1.1 trillion.
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is currently the largest cryptocurrency and the first to be widely adopted, according to Coinbase. It was created in 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonymous person or team.
Cryptocurrency is a digital asset designed for use on the Internet. It is decentralized, which means that it is not controlled by the government or any other central authority such as a bank.
How to invest in Bitcoin?
Bitcoin IRA is an option, because it is a platform specially designed to invest in bitcoin.
Once you have created an account, the specialists will renew your funds from an existing retirement fund, run the self-directed trade and move your coins securely to a digital wallet, according to its website.
To invest, you don’t need to buy an entire Bitcoin, you can buy just a fraction.
What is cryptocurrency?
Cryptocurrency is a digital asset designed for use on the Internet, according to Coinbase. It is decentralized, which means that it is not controlled by the government or any other central authority such as a bank.
If you are looking to invest in other cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Cardano, Ethereum, and Tether, here are a few options to get you started:
Kraken Shiba Inu trading time: when will the cryptocurrency trading platform launch the coin?
What online shoppers buy the most from Amazon before Black Friday 2021
Black Friday 2021 TV Deals: Walmart's Advance Bestsellers
Sources
2/ https://www.nj.com/business/2021/11/free-bitcoin-how-to-enter-coinbase-sweepstakes-and-how-to-buy-the-cryptocurrency.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
