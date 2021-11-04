Top 10 Skills For Real Leaders: From The ‘Big Talents’ To Workable Steps

Oftentimes, lists of leadership skills are unloaded onto readers (or listeners) as solid entities, a thing in itself. But the reality is messier – and easier. Messier is the word because each ‘big’ skill of a true leader comprises many separate skills. Why easier? Because once you see what exactly is meant by this or that big word, you come to realize how to implement this skill in your daily activities.

In this brief overview, we aim to break ‘big’ skills down into actual practical moves. But that’s only a starter. If you need to master these networks of smaller skills that make up big abilities, take a decent training course in leadership, practice, and see your confidence – and influence – grow.

Motivation

This umbrella term covers the inner motivation of a leader to pursue the goal and the motivation he/she provides to team members or employees. Personal motivation includes vision, strategizing, and crafting a specific plan for the goal. Motivation addressed to employees includes lots of aspects – from fair compensation to acknowledging contributions, welcoming new ideas, and explicit delivery of the goal to a team.

Integrity

It’s like with kids: they don’t take the words, they follow what you do. So a leader should set and follow the ethical rules, show honesty, empathy, and tactfulness. The given word should be respected, and trust between a leader and the followers should not be breached. Admit mistakes, uphold the right thing, and keep the secrets. That’s integrity.

Communication

It means so much. Talking, listening, reading non-verbal language, using non-verbal language, persuading, inspiring, conflict settling – it all falls into the communication box. So learn public speaking, check your ideas for clarity, and keep your language free of slurs – even unintended. Be an example to your team.

Creativity

It’s not only coming up with an idea for the next Tesla or bitcoin. Creativity is about critical thinking and openness to new ideas and cultures, it is about seeing opportunities in problems, about observing and finding patterns or systems. A leader is the one to solve big problems and enable others to solve smaller ones. Curiosity, a flexible mind and the skill to ask the right questions are the traits that belong to creativity and help a leader to do problem-solving.

Competence

Yes, expertise is necessary. Whether in the managerial field, in the industry, or the manufacturing processes, a leader needs to understand what’s going on and why. Cutting costs or innovating is impossible without an accurate picture of what is crucial and what can be sacrificed. Without this hands-on approach, a leader is a mere dreamer (with corresponding results).

Delegating

Delegating is not about telling everyone what to do. Or, it’s not only about it. Delegating means knowing what resources are available, allocating them according to tasks distribution, setting priorities, measurable benchmarks, and time schedules. Delegation means that you as a leader know who can do what, and give the right task to the right employee (or a department).

Positive attitude

Positivity should not be a make-pretend matter. Telling everyone they’re like a family here and then firing half of the team is not the positivity. True positivity is being honest with people and maintaining a respectful environment. It does not necessarily mean back-slapping, but it involves treating people like humans, giving them reasons for optimism, and maintaining hope through hard times (and due encouragement in good times). A calm and focused leader is the best epitome of positivity, no matter what pop culture trends may tell.

Commitment

It means keeping your word, living up to the standards declared in the company mission, and persevering in achieving the set goals. A vision and motivation are nothing without steady implementation of proclaimed things. Remember your promises and keep them, that’s a commitment in a nutshell.

Feedback

Not the best part of any job, but feedback is necessary. A leader also needs feedback, so set the channels for getting it from your team. Delivering feedback to employees needs to be respectful and constructive. Follow up on how the feedback is implemented, and provide opportunities for mentoring or training if necessary.

Adjustability

At present, the global environment is very unstable, so adjusting is key. Following the trends, tweaking the goals and improvising are essential if you want to achieve success. Do not shun new problems, negotiate, know when to put a full stop, and carve a new path for the company. It’s not a failure, it’s a plan B, as they say.

So what it all means is the following: you can learn to be a leader in tasks big and small, and this learning is not as complex as you may think. Just start today, and see inspiring results very soon.