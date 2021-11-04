Entrance to Harold Hamms’ Permian challenges orthodoxy

Harold Hamm, Founder and CEO of Continental Resources Inc., speaks at the … [+] CERAWeek 2017 Conference by IHS Markit in Houston, Texas, USA on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. CERAWeek brings together energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policy makers, leaders of technology communities, financial and industrial to provide new -an important dialogue on energy markets. Photographer: F. Carter Smith / Bloomberg

Savage billionaire Harold Hamm has never had a problem challenging established orthodoxy in the oil and gas business. So he shouldn’t surprise anyone that his company, Continental resources,



announcement another type of major acquisition in the country’s hottest shale area: an all-cash deal in which the acquiring company makes a new entry into the Permian Basin.

A long-time producer in the Bakken Shale of North Dakota and the SCOOP / STACK region of central Oklahoma, Continental (founded in 1967 by Hamm, the current president of the company) was never a Permian player. . That changed on Wednesday with its $ 3.25 billion acquisition of Delaware Basin assets from Pioneer of natural resources



. Pioneer, the largest player in the eastern part of the Midland Basin of the Greater Permian region, had acquired these Delaware assets as part of its own buyout of Parsley Energy for $ 7.6 billion in October 2020. The deal provides Continental with a vast land of 92,000 acres. position in the southern portion of the prolific Delaware Basin, and adds approximately 50,000 barrels of oil per day equivalent to existing production to the company’s portfolio.

By making an all-cash acquisition for a new Permian entry, Continental is going against an established trend for Permian transactions. The vast majority of large Permian-oriented M&A deals in recent years have involved a share swap, in whole or in part, and an acquiring company that extended an already established position in the basin.

Andrew Dittmar, director of a large analytics company Enverus, said an evolving market has helped usher in this new paradigm. The difference between the current market and the previous Permian land rush in 2016-18 is that the price per acre is much lower, about a third to a quarter of the previous price, and buyers want assets with a significant existing production base. it can also immediately contribute to cash flow, Dittmar said in an email. For example, Continental appears to have paid around $ 10,000 per acre for the Pioneer asset after adjusting the value of production against deals made between $ 30,000 and $ 40,000 per acre a few years ago.

A changing nationwide market has likely also made this deal attractive to Continental at this time as well, as aggressive drilling of the country’s various shale deposits over the past 10 years has created a more difficult environment for operators to maintain a large portfolio of future drilling. Locations. For Continental, the deal marks their second and much larger expansion into a new basin this year, after a $ 215 million purchase of the Wyomings’ Powder River basin in January, Dittmar said. These steps are likely a testament to the need for public companies to build a solid track of untapped drill inventory to support the cash flow generation achieved this year. Assets available with a wide range of drilling locations can be difficult to find, especially in areas like the Continentals headquarters in the Bakken which have matured and where those with large positions may not be interested in selling. .

Pioneer already has a long lead for future drilling prospects into its core asset base in the Midland Basin, and it may have been years before the company began mining those Delaware assets that lie hundreds of kilometers outside of its main area of ​​operations. For Continental, the new Permian position represents an immediate opportunity to increase production and cash flow.

Dittmar believes this to be true although some analysts note that the acreage in southern Delaware is outside the ideal basin area. The challenge for Continental will be to successfully develop its acquired position as a new entrant in the basin, he said. The Pioneer asset may also be technically more difficult to develop given its location in the southern part of the area and the need to bypass a significant number of existing wells. Yet even Permian assets that may not be the core of the game can still stack up well compared to other regions.

Of course, this higher production per well and lower break-even price than can be achieved in other shale basins is what led so many upstream companies to take up positions in the Permian over the course of the last decade. The acquisition of Continentals may break the paradigm established for other recent Permian transactions, but changing market conditions may dictate that it becomes more the norm in the future.