FAA only sent 37 cases of unruly passengers to DOJ

The FAA said it sent the “most egregious cases” to the Justice Department. In a rare joint statement released first to CNN, the two agencies said they “are working closely to ensure unruly airline passengers are prosecuted when warranted.”

The multi-agency announcement comes after months of pressure from unions of airline workers for the federal government to step up violence on commercial flights. Flight crews have reported 5,033 such incidents so far this year, and the FAA has taken enforcement action in 227 cases.

“When the evidence supports a criminal review, the FAA refers cases to the FBI,” the joint statement said.

The FAA also released a new public service announcement on Thursday, highlighting a letter from the FAA referring a case to the Department of Justice and describing an actual fine imposed. “You don’t want this letter,” the ad says, hoping to deter bad behavior.