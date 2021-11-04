FAA only sent 37 cases of unruly passengers to DOJ

The FAA said it sent the “most egregious cases” to the Justice Department. In a rare joint statement released first to CNN, the two agencies said they “are working closely to ensure unruly airline passengers are prosecuted when warranted.”
The multi-agency announcement comes after months of pressure from unions of airline workers for the federal government to step up violence on commercial flights. Flight crews have reported 5,033 such incidents so far this year, and the FAA has taken enforcement action in 227 cases.
“When the evidence supports a criminal review, the FAA refers cases to the FBI,” the joint statement said.
The FAA also released a new public service announcement on Thursday, highlighting a letter from the FAA referring a case to the Department of Justice and describing an actual fine imposed. “You don’t want this letter,” the ad says, hoping to deter bad behavior.
But the unions point out that in many cases passengers walk freely. The FAA does not have the power to prosecute criminal cases, but only to assess civil fines of up to $ 37,000.
“I think we are making good progress, but there is definitely more to do,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a hearing before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on Wednesday. . “It really requires the cooperation of all of these stakeholders in the private sector and including airports, as well as various aspects of the federal government.”
Court documents detailing the October 27 incident indicate that the flight attendant was trying to prevent Hsu from reaching the washroom while the seat belt panel was on. Hsu, who said he was returning home from brain surgery, told investigators he was acting in self-defense.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated which agency posted a public service announcement warning of the consequences of bad behavior. It was the FAA.