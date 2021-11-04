Moderna warns that its deliveries of Covid vaccines are insufficient. Stocks plunge





Modern MRNA at the beginning of the exchanges on the news. The share price had more than tripled so far this year before Thursday's plunge. Actions ofdived 14%at the beginning of the exchanges on the news.

The company earned $ 3.3 billion, with revenue of $ 5 billion in the quarter. But analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast revenue to hit $ 3.9 billion on revenue of $ 6.2 billion.

More worrying for investors, the vaccine maker now says it expects annual sales of between $ 15 billion and $ 18 billion. Three months ago, he predicted $ 20 billion in revenue for the year.

Moderna said it faces production and shipping issues that will push some of its deliveries back to 2022, especially for overseas exports. The company plans to ship between 700 million and 800 million doses of its vaccine, compared to the 800 million to 1 billion doses it expected. Moderna said he would prioritize low-income countries.

The Covid vaccine is the first major product Moderna has produced and is responsible for almost all of its business, although it is at work on other drugs. Company executives admitted that Moderna had struggled to grow as it shifted from research and development to supplying a product in demand around the world. He said part of the reason for the reduction in forecast for 2021 shipments is due to longer delivery times for international shipments which may shift deliveries into early 2022. “The supply chain has become more complex with the increase in deliveries to many countries around the world,” CEO Stéphane Bancel said in comments to investors on Thursday. “At the start of the year, we were only delivering a few large countries. We are meeting these challenges. Beyond supply chain issues, some of the delivery issues were due to difficulties in increasing production capacity. “We increased our capacity with our manufacturing partners, which had a temporary impact on our shipments,” Bancel said. “This work is now complete and we should see a positive impact from this expansion very soon.” One of the problems the company faced at the start of the year was finding the vials it needed to hold the vaccine, Bancel told investors. “In the first trimester, it was all about making enough drug stuff, and we literally weren’t waiting until we had enough… vials,” he said. “In the second quarter, the challenge we had internally was to find vials. “ But he said vial supply problems were now mostly behind it all, and the problem has shifted to the difficulty of delivering the vaccines. Early shipments to the U.S. government and European governments were relatively straightforward, but the company is struggling now that they ship to dozens of different countries around the world. “We really think we can fix these short-term supply issues,” Bancel said. “This is what I would call problems scaling so fast.” Pfizer PFE The report contrasted sharply with that of the established pharmaceutical giant, another maker of a Covid vaccine, which earlier this week reported better-than-expected profits and raised its forecast.

