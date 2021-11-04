Starbucks Holiday Drinks, Red Mugs Returning Nov 4th; Discover this new non-dairy drink





Nothing warms you up in winter like a hot drink. To celebrate the snow season, Starbucks is launching its annual holiday drinks and red mugs, which are set to return on Thursday, November 4. Favorites like Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Burnt Caramel Latte, Praline Chestnut Latte, and Irish Cream Cold Brew are all making a comeback, along with a new non-dairy drink, the Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. The drink is available both hot and iced and was inspired by homemade holiday cookies, the restaurant said in a press release. Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte contains a sugar cookie flavored syrup mixed with Starbucks Blonde Espresso and creamy almond milk. It is then completed with festive red and green glitter. These vacations, we wanted them to be magical, we wanted them to be warm and we wanted them to be inclusive, said Suzie Reecer, Associate Creative Director of Starbucks. Our goal was to truly bring joy to every customer and every partner. Holiday drinks also mean fan favorite holiday mugs every year at the coffee giant. This year’s red mug designs were inspired by all of the season’s gifts, featuring colors of red, green, white, and lilac. Each mug also has a small gift tag on the back to leave room for a message. Starbucks is also bringing back holiday goodies this season, including the new Pop Reindeer Cake. Sweet Plum Danish, Cranberry Happiness Bar, and Snowman Cookie can also be enjoyed from Thursday. I look forward to the holidays in our stores, said Reecer. I think it’s going to bring so much happiness to everyone at a time when we’re all really ready for it. We hope Starbucks can be a place that brings pure vacation joy to our customers and partners. Associated content:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.masslive.com/food/2021/11/starbucks-holiday-beverages-red-cups-returning-nov-4-check-out-this-new-non-dairy-drink.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos