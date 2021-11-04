Business
Capital One announces Venture X travel credit card
Capital One today announced the launch of an all-new premium travel credit card called Venture X. This metal credit card, which opens for applications on November 9, is designed for consumers who value travel, simple rewards categories, and want flexibility with the rewards they earn.
With the Venture X, you’ll enjoy a long list of benefits, including access to airport lounges (including the new Capital One airport lounges), TSA PreCheck / Global Entry credits, and travel records. , access to the Capital One Experiences program and much more.
Select analyzed the new card to help you determine whether or not it is worth a place in your wallet.
Capital One launches the Venture X card
Capital One Venture X Card
Awards
Unlimited 2X miles on all qualifying purchases and, when booking through Capital One Travel, 5X miles on flights and 10X miles on hotels and rental cars
Welcome bonus
100,000 bonus miles after spending $ 10,000 on purchases in the first six months after opening the account
Annual subscription
Intro APR
Regular APR
Variable APR from 16.99 to 23.99%
Balance transfer fees
Either $ 10 or 4% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater.
Foreign transaction fees
Credit needed
The The Venture X card is rich in benefits, yet simple to use. It is a tendency among credit card issuers to have a somewhat overwhelming list of benefits, which makes it almost impossible to take advantage of all of them. This Capital One card is concise in its offering, however, it comes with an annual fee of $ 395. But the benefits of the card can quickly outweigh the annual fee.
To begin with, the card comes with an excellent welcome offer:
- Earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $ 10,000 on purchases within the first six months of opening the account.
If you are able to meet the minimum spending threshold within the first six months, you will have a minimum of 120,000 bonus miles. Since Capital One miles are always redeemable for one cent per travel point, it’s a value of $ 1,200 upfront. But the benefits don’t end there.
Earn points
With the Venture X card, you will earn:
- 2X miles for every dollar spent on all qualifying purchases. This is the same multiplier as the Capital One Venture Rewards credit card.
- When you book travel through the Capital One Travel portal, you’ll earn 5X miles for every dollar spent on flights and 10X miles for every dollar spent on hotels and rental cars.
Your miles can be redeemed in a number of ways, including transfers to 15 different airline and hotel partners (such as Air France-KLM Flying Blue and Air Canada Aeroplan), or you can use them to “clear” any recent travel purchase.
Advantages
The VentureX card comes with benefits primarily intended for travelers:
- Up to $ 300 in statement credits annually for bookings made through Capital One Travel
- Up to $ 200 in statement credits for vacation rentals (i.e. Airbnb and VRBO), note this is a limited time benefit
- A bonus of 10,000 miles on each account anniversary
- Up to $ 100 statement credits for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck
- Access to airport lounges: You will have access to over 1,300 Priority Pass lounges, as well as Capital One lounges. Venture X cardholders and authorized users will have unlimited access to the Capital One and Priority Pass lounges, as well as free entry for up to two guests per visit. It’s $ 45 per visit for additional guests.
- Access to the Capital One Travel portal, which includes benefits such as optional travel insurance, price drop protection and price match guarantee
- Access to in-person events as part of the Capital One Experiences program, such as dinners and sporting events
- Primary cardholders can earn up to 100,000 miles per year by referring friends to the VentureX card (up to four referrals per year; 25,000 miles awarded per referral)
- Free Hertz President’s Circle status for primary cardholders, authorized users and account managers. Benefits include: skip the counter and electronic return, the widest selection of vehicles, guaranteed upgrades, a free additional driver, and more.
- Free cell phone insurance
- No additional annual fees to add authorized users
The benefits offered by the Venture X card are great, even if you only travel a few times a year. In just one trip, you can easily use the $ 300 credit for Capital One Travel and almost recoup the cost of the annual fee. Any use of the other benefits only increases the value of the card. It’s also nice to see Capital One offering an incentive to keep the card by offering 10,000 points on your account anniversary.
Plus, cardholders don’t need to track expense categories, as all qualifying purchases outside of Capital One Travel earn twice as many miles for every dollar spent, which is a respectable return, especially if you transfer points to travel partners. And when booking travel through Capital One, you’ll be rewarded with up to 10X miles per dollar spent.
Compared to other premium credit cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve and The American Express Platinum Card, this card is focused on travel, rather than offering other lifestyle perks that have been added to its competitors in recent years. In addition, the Venture X offers advantages that make it much simpler and more straightforward to recover the value of the annual fees compared to the other two cards.
At the end of the line
The Capital One Venture X Card is the first premium credit card offered by Capital One, and it really packs a punch. With manageable annual fees, a large list of travel perks, and a huge welcome bonus, this could be a great addition to your wallet as long as you can use the perks. If the annual fee of $ 395 seems too high, it might be worth considering a travel credit card with a lower annual fee.
Additionally, if you do decide to apply for the Venture X card, make sure that you are able to meet the minimum spending requirements for the 100,000 mile welcome offer. Spending $ 10,000 in six months can be overkill, so it may be a good idea to wait until you have a few big bills or purchases to make sure you complete the bonus. But if you are able to responsibly supplement it, this card can help you take a fully paid vacation with your Capital One miles.
Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage ofpersonal finances,technology and tools,well-beingand more, and follow us onFacebook,InstagramandTwitterto stay up to date.
Editorial note: The opinions, analyzes, criticisms or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the editorial teams of Select only and have not been reviewed, endorsed or otherwise approved by any third party.
