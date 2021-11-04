Oil prices fall, reversing gains as Saudi television reports impending production increase





Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing Oil Hub in Cushing, Oklahoma on March 24, 2016. REUTERS / Nick Oxford

OPEC + rejects US calls for faster increase in oil production

Saudi oil production to exceed 10 million barrels per day in December – Al Arabiya

Iran nuclear talks to resume on November 29 NEW YORK, Nov. 4 (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Thursday, reversing earlier gains in a volatile session after a report that Saudi Arabia’s oil production will soon exceed 10 million barrels per day for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report, from Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya TV, came after the nation, along with other oil-exporting countries and its allies, agreed to stick to previously agreed production increases. Brent crude fell $ 1.45, or 1.8%, to $ 80.54 a barrel. Previously, Brent had risen to $ 84.49 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $ 2.05, or 2.5%, to $ 78.81 a barrel, well below the session high of $ 83.42. Since Tuesday’s close, Brent and WTI have fallen about 5% and 6%, respectively. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known collectively as OPEC +, have agreed to stick to plans to increase oil production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) on a monthly basis. , sources said, despite calls from the United States for additional supplies to cool the rising prices. Read more Saudi Arabia has already rejected calls for a faster increase in OPEC + oil supply. But the Al Arabiya TV report says the Saudis will hit 10 million bpd in December. Oil stocks will see “huge” increases in late 2021 and early 2022 due to slowing consumption, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Thursday. Oil prices, which had previously risen by more than $ 2 a barrel, began to decline as OPEC + met. “A large (speculative) position was loading” before OPEC, said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho. Yawger said traders were then inclined to sell and take profits rather than risk the market falling further as the White House calls for increased production. “They preferred to make a profit rather than seek to get burned by a backlash from Biden,” Yawger said, referring to US President Joe Biden. The White House on Thursday criticized the decision of major oil producers to keep oil production stable, saying OPEC and its allies appeared “reluctant” to use their power to help the global economic recovery. Major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia are confident that rising oil prices will not lead to a swift response from the U.S. shale industry, OPEC + sources said. US companies are committed to preserving their capital and prioritizing investor returns. Read more Still, several major oil companies are planning to increase their shale production or spending next year. Read more Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London and Florence Tan in Singapore Editing by David Gregorio, Will Dunham and Kirsten Donovan Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

