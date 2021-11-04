Cheniere Introduces Feed Gas to Sabine 6 LNG Export Plant in Louisiana





A sign of the US LNG company Cheniere can be seen at the registration desk of the International Liquefied Natural Gas Conference and Exhibition (LNG2019) in Shanghai, China on April 1, 2019. REUTERS / Stringer

Nov. 4 (Reuters) – US liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG.A) on Thursday announced it had introduced feed gas to the sixth liquefaction train at its Sabine LNG export plant Pass to Louisiana in September. This keeps the plant, which will likely produce the first LNG in test mode before the end of the year, on track to enter commercial service in the first quarter of 2022. We look forward to the substantial completion of train 6 at Sabine Pass in the first quarter, approximately one year ahead of the guaranteed completion schedule, ”Cheniere General Manager Jack Fusco said in the earnings release. In addition, Fusco noted that Cheniere recently entered into two agreements to sell LNG to units of Glencore PLC (GLEN.L) and Chinese gas distribution company ENN Natural Gas Co Ltd (600803.SS). Read more Fusco said the agreements support “our confidence” in making a final investment decision in 2022 to build the Phase 3 expansion of the company’s Corpus Christi LNG export plant in Texas. Stage 3 would include up to seven mid-range liquefaction trains with a planned capacity of over 10 million tonnes per year (MTPA), or approximately 1.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas . The company said it plans to begin construction on Stage 3 after, among other things, concluding an engineering, procurement and construction contract and additional commercial agreements, and securing additional contracts. ‘adequate funding. Cowen & Co analysts said their quick assessment of Cheniere’s third-quarter earnings was positive and the company remained a top pick for investment banking. Cheniere provided a forecast of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for 2022 of $ 5.8 billion to $ 6.3 billion. Cowen said that compared to a consensus estimate of $ 5.8 billion and Cowen’s estimate of $ 6.2 billion, noting that Cheniere’s EBITDA forecast “has crossed the high bar which has risen $ 0.5 billion since early September “. Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

