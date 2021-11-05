Stock market today: S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new highs

Stocks were mostly up slightly on Thursday, with investors appearing optimistic about the Federal Reserve’s decision to start scaling back the size of its asset purchase program in the era of the pandemic.

The



S&P 500

added 0.4% and the



Nasdaq Composite

gained 0.8% on Thursday, setting new records. Both indices also closed at record highs on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 33 points, or 0.1%. The index had climbed 104 points on Wednesday to close at an all-time high of 36,157, but could not muster enough steam to break that level on Thursday.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones have risen 1.2%, 1.8% and 0.6% respectively since a few minutes before the Fed issued its statement on Wednesday.

The Fed has said it will cut or cut its monthly bond purchases by $ 15 billion this month. The tapering is expected to end with the Fed not buying anything by June. This was largely in line with market expectations, while the central bank also said it could adjust the reduction program if necessary, depending on the development of the economy and the financial market.

This assured investors that the central bank would not make any changes that could harm the economy or the stock market. Yesterday, the Fed’s move was seen as somewhat accommodating, a term that means the Fed is in no rush to withdraw market support quickly, wrote Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange. .

The bond market signaled a similar sentiment. The 10-year Treasury yield was 1.52% on Thursday, below its Wednesday high of 1.6%. Less money entering the bond market could mean lower bond prices and higher yields, but yields have not risen. Lower returns are good for stocks because they make future earnings more valuable.

Additionally, markets don’t expect the Fed to push back its timeline for a short-term interest rate hike. The 1-year Treasury yield was 0.14%, lower than the 0.17% it received before the Fed spoke on Wednesday. Markets hope to avoid a scenario in which persistent inflation eats away at economic growth while the Fed aggressively raises rates.

This momentum in the bond market is equity nirvana, says Rhys Williams, chief investment officer at Spouting Rock Asset Management. You have very high incomes, very low interest rates, and I think that’s what the markets react to.

While the broader market had a decent day, it was tech stocks that benefited the most from the Fed news. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Exchange-Traded Fund (XLK) gained 1.6% on Thursday.

Tech companies tend to grow rapidly, expecting a large chunk of their profits many years into the future, so they see an especially powerful increase in their valuations when bond yields are low.

Initial jobless claims on Thursday beat expectations, hitting a low of 269,000 during a pandemic, better than the estimated 275,000 and below 283,000 last week. It’s a good sign for the job market, but the real test will come on Friday when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its monthly payroll report. Economists expect the US economy to create 450,000 jobs in October, above September’s result of 194,000.

The expiration of unemployment benefits linked to the pandemic could increase the employment outcome. Morgan Stanley economists expect wage additions to rise to 460,000, as people re-enter the workforce, prompted to lock in an income stream in the future.

All eyes will be on full employment tomorrow and how that translates into Fed actions going forward, wrote Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at ETrade.

Overseas, the Tokyo



Nikkei 225

was 0.9% higher, with the



Stoxx 600

up 0.4%. The Bank of England kept short-term interest rates stable after markets expected rates to rise.

Oil prices were in the spotlight for a second day. Futures for the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate first rose and then fell 2.3% to about $ 79 a barrel. It comes after oil slipped on Wednesday. US crude supplies reported this week were higher than expected. On Thursday, OPEC agreed to continue increasing oil production by 400,000 barrels per day in December.

Here are five actions in motion Thursday:





Qualcomm



(ticker: QCOM) the stock rose 13% after the company reported earnings of $ 2.55 per share for its most recent quarter, beating estimates of $ 2.26 per share, on revenue of $ 9.3 billion, higher than expectations of $ 8.86 billion.





Modern



The stock (MRNA) fell 18% after the company reported third-quarter profit of $ 7.70 per share, missing estimates of $ 9.05 per share, on sales of $ 4.97 billion. dollars, below expectations of $ 6.2 billion.





Marathon Oil



Shares (MRO) gained 0.6% after the company reported third quarter earnings of 39 cents per share, beating estimates of 31 cents per share, on revenue of $ 1.45 billion , higher than expectations of $ 1.31 billion.





Quickly



The stock (FSLY) gained 2.2% after the company posted a quarterly loss of 11 cents per share, lower than estimates of 19 cents, on sales of $ 87 million, higher than expectations of 83.7 millions of dollars.





Year



(ROKU) fell 7.7% after quarterly results for the home-based stock that sells devices and has a platform to access streaming services, published revenue and outlook below expectations.

Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]