5 things to know before the market opens Thursday, November 4
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Wall Street stable after four consecutive days of record breaking
A statue of George Washington is pictured in front of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City.
Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images
2. The Fed will start to cut back this month as it begins to pull out of pandemic aid
The Federal Reserve Building is seen on March 19, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Daniel Slim | AFP | Getty Images
The Fed to start slowing the purchase of treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities later this month of $ 15 billion per month compared to $ 120 billion per month now. The central bank has kept interest rates near zero, saying the reduction in monetary stimulus in the event of a pandemic should not be taken as a signal that rate hikes are imminent.
On the current schedule, bond purchases would end around July 2022. Officials have said they do not plan to raise rates until the cut is complete. Projections released in September indicate a maximum increase next year. In his post-meeting press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said decades-high inflation is largely due to supply chain disruptions.
3. Moderna cuts its vaccine sales forecast; The White House pushes back key deadlines
A doctor prepares a syringe with Moderna’s vaccine.
Olivier Berg | image alliance | Getty Images
Actions of Moderna fell about 14% in pre-market trade after the company slashed its Covid vaccine sales forecast for the year on Thursday to $ 15 billion to $ 18 billion, from $ 20 billion. By comparison, Pfizer said it expects Covid vaccine sales of $ 36 billion this year. Moderna also reported lower than expected third quarter adjusted earnings and revenue on Thursday. Pfizer beat estimates on Tuesday with third quarter adjusted earnings and earnings. Pfizer has also strengthened its outlook.
The Biden administration on Thursday ordered U.S. companies to ensure their employees are fully vaccinated or regularly tested for Covid by January 4, granting them a reprieve during the holidays. The White House has also extended the deadline for federal contractors to comply with a stricter set of vaccine requirements for staff from Dec.8 to Jan.4 to match the deadline set for other private companies. and health care providers.
4.Ford to impose mandate on vaccines and plans to buy out high-cost debt
A general view of the Halewood Ford transmission assembly plant after Ford announced a £ 230 investment on October 18, 2021 in Halewood, England.
Christophe Furlong | Getty Images
Ford will demand that its roughly 32,000 salaried employees in the United States be vaccinated against Covid by Dec. 8 or face unpaid leave, CNBC has learned. The mandate does not include factory workers, parts depots and the financial branch of Ford. The largest of this unaffected group is that of the company’s 57,000 workers represented by the United Auto Workers union. While encouraging its members to get vaccinated, the UAW did not support the idea of making it mandatory. Ford is the first major American automaker to impose a vaccination mandate.
A Ford spokesperson sent a statement to CNBC via email: “We are working with the small number of employees who need to be vaccinated and want to do everything we can to help resolve any questions and / or concerns, but to comply with the federal contract and our policy. If there is no solution, employees could be placed on unpaid leave with job protection to allow employees to think more about their options. “
Ford plans to buy back up to $ 5 billion of its high-cost debt as part of a larger plan for the automaker to reduce liabilities and focus on more sustainable business operations. A “vast majority” of debt will come from $ 8 billion in bonds the company issued last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
5. House Prepares To Vote After Democrats Boost Biden Bill
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 20, 2018: The United States Capitol in Washington, DC, often referred to as the Capitol, is the seat of the United States Congress and the seat of the legislative branch of the United States federal government. (Photo by Robert Alexander / Getty Images)
Robert Alexander
The House getting ready to vote as early as Thursday on a revised draft of President Joe Biden’s now $ 1.85 trillion social and climate spending program and a separate bipartisan $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the Senate. In a wave of last-minute adjustments, after months of negotiations, Democrats added a new paid family leave program, work permits for immigrants, and changes to state and local tax deductions. Democrats want to make gains on Biden’s proposals after their party loses the tight Virginia governor race and barely hangs in the surprisingly tight New Jersey gubernatorial contest.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
