BSE and BSE will remain closed today at Diwali Balipratipada





India’s BSE and NSE stock exchanges will remain closed today on the occasion of ‘Diwali Balipratipada’. In the special hour-long trading session on Muhurat marking the start of the year 2078 for the Hindu Samvat, the national stock benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended on a positive note on Thursday. Positive signs around the world and the reduction in excise duties on gasoline and diesel have rekindled sentiment. On Thursday, Sensex climbed 295.70 points to 60,067.62, reversing his streak of two sliding sessions. The larger NSE Nifty had advanced 87.60 points, or 0.49%, to end at 17,916.80. A similar trend was seen in the broader markets, with the BSE Small Cap Index jumping 1.36% and the mid-cap gauge gaining 0.73%. Nifty has given over 40% returns in Samvat 2077 so far, while Midcaps / Smallcaps have outperformed with returns above 70% / 80% respectively. The key themes of Samvat 2077 were high beta, cyclical stocks and value stocks. In Samvat 2078, with the economic cycle picking up, we also expect a resumption of corporate profit growth. Markets have always moved along with earnings growth. Although there are ups and downs in between, we expect the overall market trend to remain positive at Samvat 2078 as well, ”analysts at Motilal Oswal said. Some of the themes that we plan to play during Samvat 2078 are certain segments where we can see the normalization of profits with the improvement of the economy, the increase in spending for the benefit of the companies in the Technology, Travel, Tourism, Leisure and segment. QSR. Real estate and ancillary products like cement and other building material companies are also expected to experience increasing demand. Finally, stock selection has been key to driving returns within the Midcap space during Samvat 2077, a trend that we believe could continue as well, ”they said in a report. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



