Opinion: Russell 2000 breakout is important for stock bulls

It’s supposed to be more representative of the middle stock, and it’s traded sideways most of the year after hitting a new all-time high in mid-March 2021. So its further upside breakout is important.

There should be support at the most recent highs before these more recent breakouts. For the S&P, it would be in the 4525-4550 area.

There is no resistance per se, as the index is trading at new all-time highs. Sometimes we can use the upper modified Bollinger Band (mBB) (+4) as our target, but not now since SPX broke that level on October 26 and has stayed well above it since. This move above the +4 band successfully completed the previous McMillan Volatility Band (MVB) buy signal from mid-September (red B on the attached SPX chart).

The next classic mBB sell signal will be generated when SPX closes below the +3 band, which currently stands at around 4585 and is rising rapidly again. Today this sell signal would occur if SPX closes below 4605 which is unlikely.

Put-call only equities ratios remain strongly on buy signals. Their current buy signals were generated in mid-October, when the ratios swung and started to decline. This decline in these ratios is now accelerating.

As long as the ratios are trending downward, the buy signal for equities will remain in place. There has been a massive amount of call buys on individual stocks over the past week, which is the force majeure driving these ratios down.

The CBOE stock-only ratio and our All Exchange stock-only option ratio have both had daily readings of between 35 and 39 over the past two days. That is, when the ratio is 35, only 35 puts trades per 100 calls. These ratios will only turn bearish if they turn around and start to rise.

Market width (advances minus bearish) has not been as bullish as some indicators, but our width oscillators have managed to reverse buy signals. They are in modest overbought territory, which is a good thing when major indices hit new all-time highs.

In addition, most, but not all, cumulative width indicators are also reaching new all-time highs. This includes the NYSE cumulative anticipated decline line as well as the cumulative volume width (CVB). The only cumulative indicator that is still lagging behind is the only cumulative decline line for stocks, but it is also very close to all-time highs.

A question that is often asked about cumulative extent is, if it has lagged behind for five or six months, then hit a new all-time high by a small amount as SPX has climbed higher for this whole period, does that remove the negative divergence? Usually the answer is yes, it does.

The new 52 week highs completely dominate the new 52 week lows across all data sets (NYSE, stocks only, and NASDAQ). Thus, this indicator remains strongly bullish.

For the most part, the complex of indicators based on implied volatility also remains very bullish for equities. The VIX peak buy signal of October 1 has successfully expired (the trading system we designed around this peak peak calls for holding the position for 22 trading days; that period has passed). But there will be no problem until VIX returns to peak mode in the future.

The trend of the VIX VIX,

+ 2.25%

chart is lower in that the VIX and its 20-day moving average are lower than the 200-day MA. The only possible concern is that the VIX is still relatively high (at around 16) even though SPX is hitting new all-time highs. Normally, VIX will drop to the 12-13 zone, or even lower, when SPX soars to new highs. It will probably have to happen this time too, before this mighty bull gives in for a while.

The construction of volatility derivatives remains bullish for equities. VIX futures trade at relatively high premiums compared to VIX, and their term structure is on the rise. The term structure of the CBOE volatility indices is also bottom-up.

As we head into the last two months of the year, there are mostly upward seasonal trends. One just ended, although we haven’t traded it this year, and it’s the late October seasonal pattern (which often underperforms when there is no market drop in October. ; this year it doesn’t matter).

From Thanksgiving to the first of the New Year is also a bullish time, especially for small-cap stocks. So, there might be a slight window for a market pullback over the next couple of weeks, but the indicators are certainly not showing it. In some recent years (2017 and 2019, in particular), the stock market has been extremely strong at year end and January, reaching extreme overbought conditions and then failing badly (February 2018 and March 2020). It could snap back into place.

But for now the charts and indicators are bullish, so we are maintaining a basic long position. We will trade additional confirmed signals around this position, if they occur.

New conditional recommendation: CMS Energy

There is a new put-call ratio buy signal in CMS Energy CMS,

+ 0.51% ,

but we want further confirmation by the price of the underlying stock:

Conditional call purchase in CMS:

IF CMS close above 61.50,

THEN buy 2 CMS Dec (17e) 60 calls

CMS: 59.71

New conditional recommendation: Draft Kings

Likewise, there is a new put-call ratio buy signal in DraftKings DKNG,

-4.61% ,

but we don’t want to take a bullish position unless DKNG can overcome resistance up to 50.

Conditional call purchase in DKNG:

IF DKNG closes above 50,

THEN buy 2 DKNG Dec (17e) 50 calls

DKNG: 46.43

In the two recommendations above, if the call options are bought, we will keep the long position as long as the put-call ratio charts are on buy signals.

Follow-up actions

All stops are mental shutdown stops, unless otherwise noted.

Long 3 LDOS November (19e) 100 calls: These calls were bought and then renewed, in line with a signal to buy a weighted put-call ratio for Leidos LDOS,

-0.32% .

The stock did not respond well to earnings, but the signal to buy the put-call ratio is still in place for now.

Long 3 PCAR (Nov 19)e) 85 calls: These calls were bought then rolled, in line with a weighted put-call ratio buy signal for Paccar PCAR,

-1.03% ,

which is still in effect. Continue to hold as long as the put-call ratio buy signal is in place. Also, drive up to November 19e) 92.5 calls but only if PCAR is trading at 92.5 at any time.

Long 1 SPY (Nov 19)e) 457 call: This was originally a spread buy, in line with the peak buy signal from the VIX peak on October 1. The spread was then integrated (twice) in these calls. This buy signal has expired (the trading system we created around the peak peaks of the VIX involves a hold for 22 trading days). Sell ​​this call now to close the position.

Long 4 EVH Nov (19e) 30 calls: Takeover talks are reportedly still ongoing here, but Evolent Health EVH,

+ 4.80%

has not really recovered from the October 13 drop.

Long 2 ADP Nov (19e) 222.5 calls: accumulate at ADP on November 19e) 222.5 calls. Continue to hold as long as the put-call ratio buy signal is still in effect, which is the case. If ADP is trading at 230, then roll to November 19e) 230 calls.

Long 2 NOV (19e) 165 calls: Continue to hold as long as the put-call ratio buy signal is still in effect, which is the case. We drove when Nike NKE,

+ 1.70%

traded at 165 on October 29. November 19e) 175 calls, if Nike is trading at 175.

Long 4 CCJ Dec (17e) 26 calls: Fit the closing stop to 23.

Long 2 spy nov (19e) 456 calls: These were bought on the breakout bullish to new highs (after reversing from a long lasting bearish gap). Raise the close stop to 456, base SPY.

Long 2 CNE Nov (19e) 80 calls: Hold on, as these takeover rumors circulate.

Long 2 SPY November (26e) 457 calls: This is our basic long position. Raise the stop to 456, base SPY.

Long 1 SPY (Nov 19)e) 437 put and Short 1 SPY nov (19e) 437 put: This position was taken in accordance with the width oscillator sell signal from a week ago. The width, while not great, has spread enough to cancel out those sell signals, so close this position.

Long 2 AUPH nov (19e) 30 calls: Rumors were strong before last weekend that a second name GlaxoSmithKline GSK,

-1.22%

GSK,

-0.01%

was also interested in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH,

+ 4.97% ,

but there was no actual takeover bid. We are hanging around as the takeover rumors are heard.

Send your questions to: [email protected]

Lawrence G. McMillan is President of McMillan Analysis, a Certified Commodity Investment and Trading Advisor. McMillan may hold positions in the securities recommended in this report, both personally and in accounts receivable. He is an experienced trader and fund manager and is the author of the bestselling book Options as a strategic investment.

Disclaimer: McMillan Analysis Corporation is registered with the SEC as an investment advisor and with the CFTC as a commodity trading advisor. The information in this bulletin has been carefully compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Officers or directors of McMillan Analysis Corporation, or accounts managed by such persons, may hold positions in the securities recommended in the notice.