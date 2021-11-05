Cadre Holdings stock begins trading on NYSE | Jax Daily Record | Jacksonville Daily Record

Cadre Holdings Inc. has valued its initial public offering of 6 million shares at $ 13 each, and the shares will begin trading on November 4 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The price was in the middle of the $ 12 to $ 14 range that Cadre stated in an Oct. 28 registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, the Jacksonville-based company increased the number of shares by 5.77 million stated in that statement.

Cadre had attempted to go public in August with a larger IPO of 7.1 million shares at $ 16-19 each. However, the company canceled its planned sale as the IPO market cooled over the summer.

Cadre, which operates primarily as Safariland, manufactures security and survival products for the law enforcement, first responder and military markets.

The company was previously part of Jacksonville-based Armor Holdings Inc., which was sold to BAE Systems Inc. for $ 4.5 billion in 2007.

Former Armor CEO Warren Kanders led a group of investors that bought the law enforcement products company from BAE for $ 124 million in 2012.

The IPO price of $ 13 values ​​the company at over $ 430 million.

Kanders, CEO of Cadre, will still control 77% of the company’s shares after the IPO, according to his latest documents.

Executive expects net proceeds of $ 68 million from the IPO, which he will use in part to repay debt.

Executive reported sales of $ 225 million and profits of $ 13.7 million in the first half of this year.

Its shares will trade under the ticker symbol “CDRE”.