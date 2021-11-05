Business
S&P and Nasdaq hit new records as Dow dives after Fed
Stocks traded mixed on Thursday, with tech stocks and the broader market hitting new highs as investors digested the The Federal Reserve’s decision begin to reduce some of its monetary policy support as the economic recovery progresses.
Although the Dow Jones fell, tech stocks were boosted by Tesla, which set a new high above $ 1,200 per share, and helped the Nasdaq set a new high. The S&P 500 also hit a new high.
A day earlier, all major benchmarks had set records, with the Fed’s latest monetary policy move adding to optimism over a string of stronger-than-expected quarterly corporate results.
The Fed’s move on Wednesday went as many investors expected, with the central bank officially announcing it will start scaling back its pandemic asset purchase program starting this month . This came as members of the Federal Open Market Committee felt that the economy had made “further substantial progress” in the recovery to justify the phasing out of this political support.
More importantly, the recently announced contours of the Fed’s downsizing plan seemed to appease stock traders.
“The Fed has put in place some flexibility in its reduction,” Zephyr’s market strategist Ryan Nauman told Yahoo Finance Live on Wednesday. “They were very clear on how much they were going to decrease in November and December. After that, they didn’t put a dollar amount on it.”
Specifically, the Fed said it would start cutting its asset purchases this month by a total of $ 15 billion, and then an additional $ 15 billion in December, but said the outlook for the pace of decline in the future would depend on “changing economic outlook.” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also reiterated his earlier position that the ultimate end of the reduction process next year would not automatically signal the start of interest rate hikes.
“So they added some flexibility, and this is largely related to the uncertainty surrounding inflation,” Nauman added. “And even though they said inflation is transient, they added that word ‘expected’, which covers their bets a bit and buys them a bit more flexibility. And finally, I think that [last] piece … is the timeline. They added more transparency, more clarity to the timeline and the markets really liked it… this transparency showing that they expect inflation to start slowing in mid-2022, Q2, Q3. “
Separately on Wednesday afternoon, the third quarter earnings season continued with a parade of names from all sectors reporting on their results. Reserve assets (BKNG) share rose after third quarter results indicated a resumption in travel trends, particularly in Europe, with revenue up 77% from a year ago to beat Wall Street estimates. Semiconductor company Qualcomm (QCOM) also posted better-than-expected earnings, revenue and quarterly forecast, suggesting strong demand was supporting the company despite a global chip shortage and supply chain grunts. Etsy (ETSY), on the other hand, offered a lower-than-expected forecast for the holiday shopping season, with the e-commerce site losing some of its momentum after an increase in online sales during the pandemic.
4:05 p.m. ET: S&P 500 closes at record high for sixth consecutive session, fueled by surge in tech stocks
Here are the main moves in the markets at 4:05 p.m. ET:
S&P 500 (^ GSPC): +19.49 (+ 0.42%) to 4,680.06
Dow (^ DJI): -33.35 (-0.09%) to 36,124.23
Nasdaq (^ IXIC): +128.72 (+ 0.81%) to 15,940.31
Raw (CL = F): $ -1.79 (-2.21%) to $ 79.07 per barrel
Gold (CG = F): + $ 30.90 (+ 1.75%) to $ 1,794.80 per ounce
10-year cash flow (^ TNX): -5.5 bps for an efficiency of 1.5240%
11:33 a.m. ET: Small-cap and tech stocks could be among the winners going forward: CIO
Certain sectors of the market should benefit as the Federal Reserve remains accommodative in monetary policy and the economic recovery continues, and these could include small-cap and tech stocks, according to a strategist.
“We’re currently seeing momentum in both small cap stocks… and tech stocks,” Kevin Mahn, President and Chief Investment Officer of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management, Yahoo Finance Live told Yahoo on Thursday. “And we believe that as we move further and further away from the COVID-19 pandemic and more of the economy begins to open up, technology will become an even more critical part of this. reopening in areas such as… artificial intelligence, robotics, internet of things, fintech and even 5G as we try to expand our country’s broadband access. “
“So we see more upside potential for small cap stocks as the economy continues to grow and credit conditions remain accommodative, but especially in areas of breakthrough technologies.”
10:00 am ET: US trade deficit hits new high
The Ministry of Commerce said In the United States, the trade gap jumped 11.2% to a record $ 80.9 billion in September. Exports fell 3.0% to $ 207.6 billion in September. Exports of goods fell 4.7% to $ 142.7 billion. The decline was mainly attributable to industrial supplies, as crude oil exports fell by $ 1.0 billion. Imports rose 0.6% to a record $ 288.5 billion. Imports of goods rose 0.8% to $ 240.9 billion, also a record.
9:30 a.m. ET: Mixed stocks at the opening
Here are the main moves in the markets at 9:30 a.m. ET:
S&P 500 (^ GSPC): 4,669.18, +8.61 (+ 0.18%)
Dow (^ DJI): 36,125.63, -31.95 (-0.09%)
Nasdaq (^ IXIC): 15,871.98, +60.39 (+ 0.38%)
Raw (CL = F): $83.09 a barrel, + $ 2.23 (+ 2.76%)
Gold (CG = F): $1793.70, +29.80 (+1.69%)
10-year cash flow (^ TNX): -1 bps for a yield of 1.5610%
8:36 a.m. ET: New jobless claims set new pandemic-era low, dropping below 300,000 for fourth week in a row
New weekly jobless claims has reached a new low in the pandemic era, with further improvements in the labor market to come as companies continue to compete to attract and retain workers amid high demand.
Initial jobless claims stood at 269,000 for the week ended October 30, the lowest since March 2020. This follows the total of 283,000 new claims from the previous week, this amount being revised upwards by compared to the 281,000 previously reported. Consensus economists were looking for 275,000 new requests for the past week, according to Bloomberg consensus data.
Continued demands for regular state programs have also fallen more than expected to reach their best level since the start of the pandemic. These stood at 2.105 million for the week ended October 23, against 2.150 million expected and 2.239 million compared to the previous week.
7:47 a.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures mixed after Fed move, tech stocks outperform
Here’s where the markets were trading on Thursday morning:
S&P 500 Futures Contracts (ES = F): +7 points (+ 0.15%), at 4,659.25
Dow Futures (YM = F): -5 points (-0.01%), at 36,030.00
Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): +62 points (+ 0.38%) to 16,191.75
Raw (CL = F): $ 82.39 per barrel, + $ 1.53 (+ 1.89%)
Gold (CG = F): $ 1,779.50 per ounce, + $ 15.60 (+ 0.88%)
10-year cash flow (^ TNX): -0.2 bps for a yield of 1.577%
6:07 p.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures drift sideways
Here’s where the markets were trading at the start of the overnight session:
S&P 500 Futures Contracts (ES = F): +1.25 point (+ 0.03%), at 4,653.50
Dow Futures (YM = F): -1 point (-0.00%), at 36,034.00
Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): +8 points (+ 0.05%) to 16,137.75
Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter
