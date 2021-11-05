Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: what to watch on the stock market today





The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite opened higher, putting them on track to extend the gains following the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut its bond purchases. Here is what was looked at in the exchanges on Thursday: Moderna lowered its full-year sales outlook. The company is now forecasting product sales of $ 15 billion to $ 18 billion this year. Previously, he said his advance purchase agreements could represent $ 20 billion in revenue this year.

Tesla and Hertz Global Holdings are negotiating how quickly Hertz will receive deliveries of a bulk order of 100,000 Tesla electric cars for its rental fleet, according to people familiar with the matter.

Qualcomm posted record quarterly sales and expects further growth amid growing demand for 5G smartphones amid supply chain constraints. Zillow’s shares were recovering a bit from the losses that occurred earlier in the week after the company abandoned the house’s algorithmic turnaround. A prominent name had bought the decline: Cathie Woods’ flagship exchange-traded fund bought about $ 25 million in shares on Tuesday.

British health regulators have cleared a Covid-19 drug developed by Merck with its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. The approval makes the UK the first country to allow the pill that can be taken at home.

Roku reported a slowdown in new active accounts for its services in the last quarter and reported lower than expected revenue for the holiday quarter.

ViacomCBS profit in the third quarter was in line with expectations and its revenues exceeded expectations.

The Skillz mobile gaming platform saw a 70% increase in revenue in the third quarter compared to the previous year.

Allstate announced a 55% drop in net income.

Qorvo gave a lower-than-expected holiday revenue forecast due to supply constraints in the semiconductor industry, and Wells Fargo lowered its share price target.

Hyatt Hotels said its revenue more than doubled in the third quarter, although lower than Wall Street estimates.

Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two Interactive has reported quarterly sales growth despite easing social distancing restrictions that benefited it greatly last year.

Etsy’s quarterly results have beaten Wall Street expectations, but its fourth-quarter revenue forecast fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Revenue is owed by Airbnb, Novavax, Square, Dropbox, Expedia, American Homes 4 Rent, GoPro, Hanesbrands, and Yelp after closing. Card of the day Some traders remained stuck on stubbornly high inflation bets after Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting, pointing to a divergence in expectations between segments of the bond market and the US central bank. Write to James Willhite at [email protected]

