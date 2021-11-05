New analysis reveals how Porsche-VW ‘short squeeze’ distorted the stock market

Credits: Pixabay



A “short squeeze” occurs in the market when investors bet against a stock that is priced aggressively, forcing those sellers to cut their losses and exit their positions.

The biggest short squeeze in history came in 2008, when Porsche embarked on a series of unexpected maneuvers that put it in control of a huge percentage of Volkswagen (VW) stock. This briefly made VW the most valuable listed company in the world.

“In a short squeeze situation, when the price starts to rise quickly, which goes against the strategy of short sellers, short sellers are usually scared, and they try to hedge by buying at a loss. action in the open market, which further drives up the price, ”said Angel Tengulov, assistant professor of finance at the University of Kansas School of Business.

“What we are documenting is how this short squeeze event led to a distortion of market quality and the discovery of the underlying stock price.”

His article entitled “Market Efficiency and Limits to Arbitrage: Evidence from the Volkswagen Short Squeeze” analyzes this plan of domination involving the two German automobile giants. He and his co-authors Franklin Allen, Marlene Haas and Eric Nowak argue that this was a manipulation designed to save Porsche from insolvency, and that laws designed to prevent this type of abuse have failed. been applied effectively, which significantly hampered the efficiency of the market. It is published in the October issue of Financial economics journal.

“If we take a step back, we can tell the difference between information-based stock manipulation and action-based stock manipulation. Both types were excluded in the United States by the introduction of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, “he said.

The Porsche-VW document mainly focuses on the European securities market. Tengulov argues that if the EU (and Germany in particular) is to develop and maintain well-functioning capital markets, strict disclosure requirements must be put in place.

“Most importantly, they need the strict enforcement of securities laws. As a recent example we have the Wirecard AG scandal, which could become the biggest accounting fraud and corporate governance scandal in Europe.” , did he declare.

Tengulov and his co-authors spent months collecting data from court proceedings, translating it from German to English, and then analyzing the results.

“An interesting aspect of this research for me is how companies can use financial derivatives in mergers and acquisitions,” said Tengulov, who received a doctorate in finance from Vienna University of Economics and Business. and is fluent in German.

“What really happened was that Porsche, a company 10 times smaller than VW in terms of sales, was trying to acquire a controlling stake in VW in part through cash-settled financial derivatives, which were completely in stealth mode. “

At the time, regulation in Europe was structured so that companies did not have to disclose the ownership of other companies through these financial derivatives if it did not exceed a certain threshold. Porsche managed to accumulate around 43% stake in VW with additional 31% call options.

“When they revealed this to the market, everyone was absolutely surprised,” he said.

Originally from Bulgaria, Tengulov joined KU this summer. He said he didn’t own a Porsche but drove a VW. (“The German translation of Volkswagen means ‘the people’s car’,” he said.)

“An important lesson from this research is that short compressions are not a phenomenon of the past,” he said. “Another even more recent example is the events of January 2021 involving GameStop, AMC and other companies that occurred in the United States.”

Tengulov points out that most people aren’t really aware that social media platforms can serve as a coordinating device for retail investors (among others), which in turn can have a huge impact on the market.

“It’s a gray area, and US regulators are in the process of establishing how well the coordination complied with stock market regulations,” he said.

“Regulators really need to think about what would be an effective framework and an effective way to enforce this framework in order to prevent market distorting events such as short cuts from occurring.”

More information:

Franklin Allen et al, Market Efficiency and the Limits of Arbitrage: Evidence from Volkswagen’s Short Squeeze, Financial economics journal (2021). Franklin Allen et al, Market Efficiency and the Limits of Arbitrage: Evidence from Volkswagen’s Short Squeeze,(2021). DOI: 10.1016 / j.jfineco.2021.05.015

Provided by the University of Kansas





