Aravt Global raises hundreds of millions with overseas equity strategy





Aravt Global invests in companies with great growth prospects, without the hassle of the private market.

The hedge fund does this by looking to foreign stock markets like Japan, UK and Scandinavia.

“Private markets in the United States are so competitive right now,” said Aravt founder Yen Liow. For smaller hedge funds focused on companies with explosive growth potential, the frenzied expansion of US private markets has been a headache. While promising startups have more funding opportunities than ever before, the sparkling private markets now dominated by players like Tiger Global, D1, Coatue and other longtime public market investors are so overwhelmed with liquidity that they can be difficult for a sub-radar investor to break in. But a young hedge fund thinks it has found a way to invest in companies with the same attributes as the best startups without having to compete with the masses and investors are rewarding its original thinking. Aravt Global, founded by former Ziff Brothers Yen Liow in 2014, has grown its assets to over $ 500 million this year, a jump of around 50% since the start of 2021. The main reason is that the Global equity manager has stayed away from sparkling private markets in the United States, turning instead to growth opportunities in foreign public markets in places like Japan. “High-quality American technology is going public on a much, much more mature level,” Liow explained in an interview, and “private markets in the United States are so competitive right now. In addition to Japan, Liow and his team have researched stocks in Scandinavia and UK markets where fundraising for startups is not as developed as in the US and China. High growth companies that need capital in these countries are therefore more likely to look to their local stock markets.



Yen Liow founded Aravt Global in 2014.

Global Aravt





The expansion of the US and Chinese private markets, on the other hand, is exploding day by day. A recent report from JPMorgan found that there are roughly $ 830 billion worth of dry powder or funds that have yet to be deployed in the coffers of U.S. private equity firms. And the funds continue to flow. Tiger Global, for example, just raised an additional $ 8.8 billion to inject internet and tech startups in the United States, China and India. All of this competition makes it almost impossible for small funds to participate in the hottest startup fundraisers, even with fear of a bubble. Indeed, while private equity and venture capital have delivered blue chip returns in recent years, JPMorgan recently advised its investors to put money into macro hedge funds and real estate. in place. The company declined to share its positions and performance with Insider, but its recent fundraising record suggests investors are seeing promise in the strategy at a time when only puffy unicorns and established startups like Stripe are being made public to the public. United States. Seeking opportunities on exchanges like the London Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq’s Stockholm Stock Exchange in Sweden and the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Japan, Aravt recognizes the drawbacks she faces without giving up the “hunt” for growth, Liow explained. . “These are relatively young companies that would otherwise be privately held in the United States,” Joe DiMartino, managing director specializing in business development at Aravt, said of the company’s global portfolio. “The set of opportunities leaves massive mega-cap companies and moves towards small and mid-cap companies between $ 1 billion and $ 10 billion in

market capitalization



“Liow said. “Some of the best companies and opportunities in public procurement are small to medium sized businesses where a company based in a smaller geographic area has proven its business model in its local market and has grown globally, and often is. under-monitored, ”Liow said. “They are less liquid than American companies, but they are much more liquid than private markets.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/aravt-global-raising-millions-by-investing-in-overseas-growth-stocks-2021-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos