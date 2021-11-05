Asian stocks fall mostly after new Wall St records | stock Exchange

TOKYO (AP) Stocks were mostly down in Asia on Friday as Chinese markets weighed down on concerns over real estate developers.

Benchmarks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul but rose in Sydney and Taipei.

Nervousness over problems in the real estate industry erupted after Kaisa Group, a Chinese developer, announced that Hong Kong-traded shares in its companies had been suspended after failing to make payments on wealth products it had guaranteed.

Tightened controls on the loans of highly leveraged real estate companies rocked the markets after one of the largest, Evergrande Group, failed to repay part of its debt.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.9% to 24,993.78. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,517.74.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.7% to 29,593.61, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.3% to 2,974.33. In Sydney, the S & P / ASX 500 gained 0.6% to 7,472.60.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 4,680.06, extending its winning streak to a sixth day. The index has seen a succession of record closings, often on days when the market has experienced a downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.1% to 36,124.23, ending the five-day winning streak of blue chip indices, while the Nasdaq rose 0.8% to 15 940.31.

The Russell 2000 index of small business stocks slipped 0.1% to 2,402.43.

Despite mixed results, the latest market milestones underscore how traders remain in a buying mood, encouraged by strong corporate earnings and the Federal Reserve’s decision, at least for now, to start slowly. to slow down policies aimed at stimulating US economic growth when it was in the grip of the pandemic recession.

Wednesday, the Fed said it will begin to reduce its $ 120 billion monthly bond purchases in the coming weeks by $ 15 billion per month. The central bank may decide to raise its short-term interest rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to close to zero. Many market watchers have concluded that the Fed is acting cautiously in reducing its support, which is good news for Wall Street.

Investors continued to focus on the latest round of corporate earnings. Chipmaker Qualcomm jumped 12.7% after giving investors encouraging earnings forecasts and posting strong quarterly results. Other chipmakers have joined in as well. Nvidia grew 12% and Advanced Micro Devices grew 5.3%.

Modern fell 17.9% after slashing its forecast for the number of vaccine deliveries it plans to make this year. Merck rose 2.1% after UK authorities approved its antiviral pill.

The impact of supply chain issues on corporate earnings and operations has been a top concern for investors amid the latest round of earnings. Video streaming company Roku fell 7.7% after giving investors weak sales forecasts and warning that supply chain problems will likely continue into 2022.

Investors received an encouraging update on the recovery in the labor market. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to another pandemic low last week, another sign that the labor market is healing from last year’s coronavirus recession. The agency will release its more detailed jobs report for October on Friday.

Benchmark U.S. crude prices rose 74 cents to $ 79.55 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange after OPEC and allied oil-producing countries have decided to stick to their plan for cautious monthly increases in oil production even as prices skyrocket and the global economy thirsts for fuel.

The OPEC + alliance, made up of Saudi-led and Russian-led non-members of OPEC, has pushed back pressure from US President Joe Biden to pump much more oil and lower gasoline prices for American drivers.

The US benchmark index lost $ 2.05 to $ 78.81 on Thursday.

Brent crude, the standard for international prices, rose 62 cents to $ 81.17 a barrel.

The US dollar fell to 113.68 Japanese yen against 113.75 Japanese yen. The euro slipped to $ 1.1544 from $ 1.1557.

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.