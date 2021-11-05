Fukushima farmers fear contaminated water could harm businesses 10 years after nuclear disaster

IWAKI, Japan, Nov. 5 (Reuters) – Farmers in northeastern Japan in Fukushima fear that the water discharge from the crippled power plant will rekindle concerns about contamination and lower the price of their produce again, reversing a decade of slow recovery from a nuclear disaster.

Japan plans to dump more than one million tonnes of contaminated water from the Fukushima plant into the sea from 2023 as part of an effort to clean up the site. Although international authorities support the plan, it has raised concern in neighbors China and South Korea and worried local fishermen and farmers.

“We are on the verge of seeing our prices return to normal after a sharp drop following the disaster, but now we will again have to face the potential damage to our reputation due to the release of the water,” said Hiroaki Kusano, a pear tree and vice-president of the local agricultural cooperative.

Last year, for the first time since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami devastated the northeast coast and triggered the nuclear disaster, the average price of Fukushima pears sold in Tokyo exceeded that of some other prefectures. , reaching 506 yen ($ 4.43) per kilogram, according to data from the Tokyo Metropolitan Central Wholesale Market showed.

A year after the crisis, prices were 184 yen per kilo, 20% below the average of over 230 yen for other prefectures.

Fukushima’s products are subjected to multiple radioactivity checks, with farmers being checked before shipment, while the prefecture also performs regular tests.

Over the past decade, local products have been subjected to a “thorough, consistent testing process,” said Kazuhiro Okazaki of the Fukushima Agricultural Technology Center, who has researched radioactive cesium in products since June 2011.

Fukushima produced 13,000 tonnes of pears in 2020, making it Japan’s fourth-largest source of popular fruits, according to official data.

DECOMMISSIONING

Daiichi plant decommissioned for cleanup by operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) (9501.T)should take decades.

Some 1,000 tanks, each 12 meters high, litter the site and contain enough radioactive water to fill approximately 500 Olympic-sized swimming surveys. The discharge of water that once passed through the contaminated areas of the plant marks a significant step in decommissioning and will free up space for clean-up.

The water will be treated to remove radioactive contamination with the exception of tritium, which cannot be removed. Water contaminated with tritium will be diluted to levels that meet international standards and discharged into the ocean one kilometer from the plant around spring 2023.

Tepco will compensate for damages associated with the water release, said Junichi Matsumoto, a company official overseeing the dismantling work. Tepco says it has so far paid some 10.1 trillion yen ($ 89 billion) in damages because of the crisis.

“The first step is to listen to the voices of those who are negatively affected by the release of water,” Matsumoto said.

Water containing tritium is regularly released from nuclear power plants around the world. But there are additional concerns because Fukushima’s water has been stagnant for years, said Toru Watanabe, a radioactivity researcher at the Fukushima Fisheries and Marine Science Research Center.

“The water has been in these reservoirs for a long time. The quality of this water must be fully understood before it is released,” he said.

Farmers say there’s not much they can do once the water is released. They worry about their picky customers – Japanese buyers are known to be picky about products and pay close attention to freshness and place of origin.

“All we can do is continue to explain all the steps we need to take to ensure the safety of our products,” pear grower Tomoichi Yoshioka said. “The final decision is up to the consumer.”

($ 1 = 113.6700 yen)

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by David Dolan and Gerry Doyle

