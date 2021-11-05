Stock markets: Global stocks and Wall St futures down ahead of US jobs report





TOKYO – Shares opened lower in Europe on Friday after a gloomy day in Asia, where Chinese benchmarks slumped amid renewed concerns about real estate developers. Benchmarks fell in London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai but rose in Paris and Sydney. Investors were watching jobs figures and other updates on corporate earnings. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits fell to another pandemic low last week, another sign that the labor market is healing after last year’s coronavirus recession. The agency will release its more detailed jobs report for October on Friday. The German DAX fell 0.1% to 16,018.28, while the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.2% to 6,996.08. The UK FTSE 100 fell less than 0.1% to 7,277.14. Futures contracts for Dow industrials and the S&P 500 were down 0.1%. On Thursday, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.4%, extending its winning streak to a sixth day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.1%, while the Nasdaq rose 0.8%. The Russell 2000 index of small business stocks slipped 0.1%. Nervousness over unrest in China’s real estate sector erupted after Kaisa Group, a developer, announced that Hong Kong-traded shares in its listed companies were suspended after failing to make payments on wealth products. ‘he had guaranteed. Tightening controls on the loans of highly leveraged real estate companies rocked the markets after one of the largest, Evergrande Group, failed to repay part of its $ 300 billion debt. Evergrande faces new payment deadlines on Saturday. The Chinese government has also tightened controls on wealth management. In Asian trading on Friday, the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index fell 1.5% to 24,859.00, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1% to 3,491.57. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.6% to 29,611.57, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.5% to 2,960.27. In Sydney, the S & P / ASX 500 gained 0.4% to 7,456.90. Japanese automaker Honda lowered its forecast for earnings and vehicle sales for the year, pointing to a computer chip shortage and rising material costs on Friday. The shortage of computer chips needed to make the Nintendo Switch machine is a serious issue that shouldn’t be addressed anytime soon, the president of the Japanese video game maker said on Friday. “The extremely tense situation remains and the future is uncertain,” Shuntaro Furukawa told reporters. These supply chain issues and their impact on corporate earnings and operations have been a major concern for investors amid the latest round of earnings. Benchmark U.S. crude prices rose 1.24 cents to $ 80.05 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange after OPEC and allied oil-producing nations decided to stick with it to their plan for cautious monthly increases in oil production even as prices rise and the global economy thirsts for fuel. The OPEC + alliance, made up of Saudi-led and Russian-led non-members of OPEC, has pushed back pressure from US President Joe Biden to pump much more oil and lower gasoline prices for American drivers. The US benchmark index lost $ 2.05 to $ 78.81 on Thursday. Brent crude, the standard for international prices, rose 73 cents to $ 81.27 a barrel. The US dollar fell from 113.75 Japanese yen to 113.82 Japanese yen. The euro remained stable at $ 1.1557. —— AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

