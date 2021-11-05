More U.S. workers bought their employers’ shares in pandemic – study





A street sign, Wall Street, is visible in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, New York, United States, January 3, 2019. REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK, Nov. 4 (Reuters) – More American workers have bought shares in their companies under employee stock purchase plans during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Rutgers University study. The average participation rate of workers in employee stock purchase plans rose to 28% in March 2021 from 23% in January 2020, according to the study. The results of the study will be released Friday at a workers’ compensation and shareholding conference at Rutgers. The study attributes the increase to some of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial markets. Company stocks fell and then gradually gained in value over the past year, helping workers gain the confidence to invest in their employers, according to the study, which analyzed 40 companies. According to the study, carried out with the help of Computershare Investor Services Plc, workers tend to be risk averse and view participation in employee stock purchase plans as a savings account. “As the pandemic progressed, workers also considered the long-term financial stability of their organization before investing more of their hard-earned wages,” said Joo Han, professor at Rutgers and author of the study, in a press release. Workers can buy their employer’s shares at a reduced price through some of the stock purchase plans. The study found that companies that offer employees larger discounts on their shares will on average have greater worker participation. The study found that more workers bought stocks from their employers when trading was less volatile. Retail investing has taken off during the pandemic, in part boosted by business app Robinhood Markets Inc, (HOOD.O) Reddit and other social media sites. So-called ‘meme’ stocks, such as movie company AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N) and video game retailer GameStop Corp (GME.N), have seen their shares gain more than 1,000% this year thanks to investors. mom and pop. . Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; edited by Jonathan Oatis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

