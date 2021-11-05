FAA has returned 37 air passengers for criminal charges since AugustExBulletin







toggle legend Nam Y. Huh / AP

Nam Y. Huh / AP WASHINGTON The Federal Aviation Administration said it has referred 37 cases since August involving unruly air passengers to the FBI for possible criminal prosecution since the number of disruptions to flights began to rise in January. FAA and Justice Department officials said Thursday that over the past three months they have developed a process for the FAA to routinely send cases to the FBI, which forwards them. worthy of prosecution to field offices for investigation. They did not indicate how many of the 37 referrals resulted in charges. The FAA has said cases referred to the FBI are among the 227 this year in which it began coercive action which could result in civil penalties against passengers. Airlines and their unions have pressured the FAA to push more aggressively for criminal prosecution in severe air rage cases. The issue of passenger violence gained new attention last week when a 20-year-old Californian was accused of punching an American Airlines flight attendant in the face, sending her to hospital for to be cared for. He faces two federal charges. Airlines have reported more than 5,000 incidents involving unruly passengers this year, including more than 3,600 involving people who have refused to wear face masks as required by federal regulations. The FAA said it has launched 950 investigations into passenger behavior on flights this year. This is the highest total since the agency started tracking in 1995. Over the five years from 2016 to 2020, the agency conducted an average of 136 investigations per year. The Association of Flight Attendants is pushing for a new no-fly list for people who assault crew members or other passengers. A person banned from an airline could potentially be banned from all.

