IAEA boss’s statement met with laughter at COP26





In this photo taken on February 21, 2021, an employee of Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) … [+] checks the radiation level with a Geiger counter at the company’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant – which was badly damaged in the 2011 earthquake – in Okuma City, Fukushima Prefecture. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) / TO GO WITH Japan-tsunami-nuclear-Fukushima-energy by Etienne BALMER (Photo by PHILIP FONG / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

The tsunami-triggered destruction of the Fukushima nuclear power plant in 2011 sparked an overhaul of nuclear power across the world and remains a sore point for the industry even as it tries to defend its status as a fuel source. low carbon energy to gain prominence in the fight against climate change. Thursday, day dedicated to discussions on energy at the COP26 United Nations Climate Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was given pride of place, the Managing Director Rafael Mariano Grossi being interviewed on stage by Financial Time journalist Gillian Tett. It was an opportunity for Grossi to highlight the benefits of nuclear power, its appeal as part of a national energy mix, and allay concerns about nuclear waste and safety, but his claim that multiple mergers nuclear power plant Fukushima Daiichi in the city of Okuma, which forced the evacuation of more than 160,000 residents, has no deaths from radiation exposure, has aroused public skepticism. No one died from radiation in Fukushima, Grossi said, causing audiences to laugh. I don’t know why you are laughing, it’s a fact. Thousands of people died from the tsunami, but there were no deaths from radiation exposure. People also died because of the evacuation, it was very traumatic, he continued. Took this very seriously. It is not a laughable subject. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> For years since the disaster, Grossis’ statement has been true. But in 2018, the Japanese government admitted that the death of an employee at the Fukushima plant was attributable to radiation exposure, paying compensation to his family. The worker, a man in his 50s who had spent nearly 29 years working at nuclear power plants in Japan until September 2015, was responsible for measuring radiation at the Fukushima plant. Between December 2011 and September 2015, the amount of radiation he was exposed to more than doubled from around 34 millisieverts to around 74 millisieverts, according to the Japanese newspaper. Mainichi reported. The maximum level of radiation exposure to which workers should be exposed is 100 millisieverts every five years. Annual exposure to this level of radiation is linked to an increased risk of cancer. The worker was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016 and died of the disease. The operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. (Tepco), continues to face prosecution for its failure to protect the nuclear complex. In February, the company and the Japanese government were ordered to pay $ 2.6 million in compensation to 43 evacuees for failing to take preventive action against the disaster. It may be more difficult to make a clear link between radiation exposure and cancer in court. TEPCO won a case in may because the complainant, who had worked to remove debris from the Fukushima complex between July and October 2011, developed three cancers between 2012 and 2013, while government guidelines stipulate that the minimum latency period for a disease to occur develops after radiation exposure is five years. Earlier in his speech, Grossi asserted that nuclear risks can be managed safely: we control this activity so that it does not cause any damage. New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also seems to agree, as he has expressed support for restarting the country’s nuclear power plants which have been inactive since the disaster, although the issue remains controversial in Japan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/sofialottopersio/2021/11/04/no-one-died-from-radiation-at-fukushima-iaea-boss-statement-met-with-laughter-at-cop26/

