Employers created 531,000 jobs in October as labor market reboundsExBulletin



toggle legend Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images

Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images

A strong rebound in employment growth in October raised hopes of a long-awaited recovery in the labor market. But millions of workers are left on the sidelines and the economy needs them.

The Labor Department reported Friday that US employers created 531,000 jobs last month. The job gains for August and September were also revised upwards. The unemployment rate fell to 4.6% from 4.8% in September.

“America is back to work,” President Biden told reporters at the White House. “Our economy is starting to work for more Americans.”

Bars and restaurants added 119,000 workers in October, as consumers feel more comfortable eating out. Factories and warehouses have also seen significant job gains, a sign that the fallout from the delta wave of coronavirus infections may be wearing off.

Biden attributed an aggressive effort to increase immunization levels, including a new OSHA requirement that requires large employers to ensure all their workers are vaccinated by early January or get tested for COVID at least once a week.

“It’s good for our health, but it’s also good for our economy,” Biden said. “Now the vaccinated workers are returning to work. Vaccinated buyers return to stores. And with the vaccine launch for children ages 5 to 11 this week, we can make sure that more vaccinated children can stay in school. ”

Even with solid job gains last month, the economy is still short of 4.2 million jobs from where it was at the start of the pandemic.

And questions about when or even if sidelined workers will return to the workforce continue to weigh on the US recovery.

There were over 10 million vacancies at the end of August. From factories to furniture stores, businesses are in desperate need of more help.

Previous hopes for a job recovery have been dashed

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said this week that the waning impact of the delta variant is expected to lead to stronger job growth in the coming months, but perhaps not as strong as the millions of jobs created in July.

Throughout the year, the United States created an average of between 550,000 and 600,000 jobs per month.

“If we were to go back on this path, we would make good progress,” said Powell. “And we would love to see that, of course.”



Some analysts expected a bigger return to the job market once schools reopened and pandemic unemployment benefits across the country expired in September.

So far, this has not materialized. The participation rate remained unchanged in October.

This has left employers competing for scarce job applicants, driving up wages, especially in traditionally low-paying industries like bars and restaurants.

Average wages in October were up 4.9% from a year ago, but for many workers, that’s not enough.

Nearly 3 million people who left the workforce during the pandemic have not yet returned.

“They have stayed away from the pandemic,” said Julia Pollak, chief economist at job search website ZipRecruiter. “As health conditions improve, as wages rise, as more and more employers embrace flexibility, this flexibility will be extremely attractive to these workers.”

After Karen Schenck’s bartending job in Tucson, Arizona ended in the summer of 2020, she moved with her sister to California and found a job as a part-time delivery driver.

“It’s a commotion,” says Schenck. “It’s not my favorite thing.”

However, she is delighted with the breakdown of in-person customer contact. And she is reluctant to return to her old job as a bartender, even though her former employer is eager to hire her back.

“It’s so nice not to get yelled at by someone just because I wasn’t quick in the draw with a Budweiser,” said Schenck.