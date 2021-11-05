White House says OPEC, Russia endanger global recovery





The Biden administration said it would “examine the full range of tools at our disposal to build resilience and public confidence” after the OPEC + coalition, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, ignored the calls from major oil-consuming nations, including the United States, to increase production more than expected in December.

“Our view is that the global recovery should not be jeopardized by a mismatch between supply and demand,” a spokesperson for the US National Security Council said in a statement. “OPEC + does not appear willing to use the capacity and power it currently has at this critical time of global recovery for countries around the world.”

The price of Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, has roughly doubled in the past year to $ 81 a barrel as the global economy rebounds from its pandemic slump. Bank of America predicts that prices will rise further to reach $ 120 per barrel by June 2022.

Soaring oil prices are pushing up gas prices and further fueling inflation, penalizing vulnerable households and slowing global economic recovery at a crucial time. The United States, Japan and India have all called on OPEC + to turn on the taps wider to help bring prices down.

High gasoline prices could have political ramifications for Democrats as the midterm elections approach next year. Gas prices in the United States have reached a seven-year high of $ 3.40 per gallon nationally and are flirting with $ 4 in Nevada, Washington and Oregon. Petrol and diesel prices have also reached record highs in parts of Europe and the UK. Natural gas prices are also skyrocketing, hurting low-income households around the world as they turn on their heat in the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere. Supply from where? OPEC has coordinated production decisions in recent years with other major suppliers, including Russia, as part of the larger OPEC + group. The coalition added in supplies that were reduced during the pandemic when demand collapsed, but in a very gradual way with the aim of meeting the increase in consumption without triggering sharp price cuts. On Thursday, OPEC + showed it was in no rush to answer calls for increased production. “As far as the United States is concerned, yes, we have had discussions at all levels and we still believe that we are doing the right job and the most practical job,” said Saudi Minister of Energy on Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. While the Biden administration tries to cope with the price hike on its own, it has one primary tool: the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), which can hold up to 714 million barrels of crude and is the world’s largest reserve of emergency oil. The reserve is a complex of four sites along the Gulf coasts of Texas and Louisiana that have deep underground storage caverns, between 2,000 and 4,000 feet below the surface. Only the American president can order the release of the crude stored there. Last month, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm suggested the operation of the SPR was under review before the Energy Department later backtracked its comments saying there was no of “immediate plan” to do so. The conflict between OPEC + and the White House could rock the market in the coming weeks. “The now open disagreement between OPEC and the US administration and the threat of an SPR publication will nevertheless increase oil price volatility,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote Thursday. “This volatility may be further exacerbated by the headlines surrounding the recovery in [nuclear] negotiations with Iran, tentatively scheduled for late November, as well as winter conditions. “ There are also reasons to doubt that the release of SPR oil would have a significant impact on prices. Goldman Sachs analysts have said that a release of 60 million barrels “would only be small and temporary help.” That would lower Brent prices at the end of this year by just $ 3 a barrel and could discourage U.S. shale producers from increasing production, which would push prices up in 2022.

