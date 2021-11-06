Stocks could hit new highs in the coming week, though inflation data may be hot





Stocks could aim for new highs in the coming week, even as investors face new data that could show the biggest year-over-year rise in consumer inflation in over 30 years old. Shares hit record highs on Friday, after a monumental week that included the Federal Reserve’s announcement that it would end its bond purchases, the first big step away from the easing measures it implemented. place to fight the pandemic.

The S&P 500 gained 2% for the week, hitting a record 4,697. The Dow Jones, also at a new high, rose 1.4% to 36,327, and the Nasdaq jumped 3% to a record high from 15 971. “The main market drivers, I think, remain intact earnings and interest rates,” said Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. “I think the Fed gave the stock market what it was looking for … which is inflation awareness without overreacting to inflation. Meanwhile, we are still digesting what has been a really strong earnings season. “

The Fed plans to completely cut its bond purchases by $ 120 billion per month by the middle of next year. At this point, some economists expect the central bank to start raising interest rates. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell assured markets the central bank still views inflation as temporary, but if it turns out to be hotter, the Fed will act. “I think investors are ringing clear for the equity market here, at least in the short term, and it’s hard to argue. We have more concerns when you take a six-month view,” said David Donabedian, Chief CIBC Private Wealth Management Investment Officer. “The biggest concern is inflation which we do not think is transitory,” he added. “I would look for a rate hike almost immediately after the cutback process is completed, which is mid-2022.”

Donabedian said the concern was that persistent inflation could force the Fed to raise interest rates sooner to combat rising prices. The producer price index and the consumer price index are published on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Economists expect both ratios to remain high for October. The overall PPI is expected to rise 0.6%, according to Dow Jones. The CPI is expected to be the hottest post-pandemic impression yet. Headline CPI inflation is expected to rise 0.6% or 5.9% year-on-year, the fastest pace since December 1990. Core inflation, excluding energy and food, is expected to increase by 4. 3% year-on-year. “The acceleration in housing costs is amazing, so if you understand that, with the increases in energy prices, we could see an increase of 5.7% [headline gain]”said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, said markets were already expecting high inflation rates. “The markets currently have some tunnel vision. The easy money will continue for a while and even though the Fed has told us it will not fill the bowl with punch, the party is going to last for a while,” a- he declared. . “Right now the path of least resistance is higher. “ Fed officials are not on the same page Speakers from central banks will also be a highlight of the week ahead, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell appearing at two events. On Monday, he is attending a Fed conference on gender and the economy. He is speaking on Tuesday at a virtual conference on diversity and inclusion in economics, finance and central banking, co-hosted by the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank. Many other Fed officials are also speaking up, including Fed Vice President Richard Clarida, New York Fed President John Williams, and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly. CIBC’s Donabedian said the panel of speakers could be important and it will be essential to listen to the nuances of their views on the price hike. “You get different twists and turns on inflation. While this doesn’t sound like a FOMC feud at all, it will appear that members are not on the same page on inflation,” he said. he declares. Investors will also be watching Congress for any progress on the Biden spending plan, which faces opposition in the Senate. “It looks like we’re going to get some sort of vote in the House on the two big tax packages,” Donabedian said. He said he expects the House to pass both and that the infrastructure bill should be enacted. “This leaves open the question of whether the Senate is going to want to make major changes to the social spending bill, and there is a chance that it will fail,” he said, noting that he had less. 50% chance of failing. The earnings season is drawing to a close, but there are still a number of reports in the coming week, including The Walt Disney Company on Wednesday. Calendar for the upcoming week On Monday Earnings: Softbank, Virgin Galactic, Zynga, PayPal, Trip Advisor, AMC Entertainment, Cabot, Lemonade, Marriott Vacations, US Foods, Roblox, Tencent Music 9:00 a.m. Vice President of the Fed Richard H. Clarida 10:00 a.m. Boston Fed Chairman Kenneth Montgomery 10:30 a.m. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at a gender and economy conference hosted by the Fed 10:55 a.m., New York Fed Chairman John Williams 12:00 p.m. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman 12:00 p.m. Philadelphia Fed Chairman Patrick Harker 1:50 p.m., Chicago Fed Chairman Charles Evans 2:00 p.m. Survey of senior loan officers Tuesday Earnings: DR Horton, Coinbase, Palantir, Aurora Cannabis, Bayer, Krispy Kreme, DoorDash, Cardinal Health, BioNTech, Poshmark, Unity Software 6:00 a.m. NFIB survey 7:50 a.m. St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard 8:30 am PPI 9:00 a.m. Fed Chairman Powell at the Conference on Diversity and Inclusion in the Economy, Finance and Central Bank, co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Board, Bank of Canada, Bank of ‘England and the European Central Bank 11:35 a.m., San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly 1:30 p.m., Minneapolis Fed Chairman Neel Kashkari Wednesday Earnings: Walt Disney, Beyond Meat, Adidas, Wendy’s, Bumble, Energizer, Beazer Homes, Allianz, Tencent Holdings, Affirm Holdings, Frontier Group, Kinross Gold 8:30 am First jobless claims 8:30 am IPC 10:00 a.m. Wholesale 2:00 p.m. Federal budget Thursday Earnings: Brookfield Asset Management, Siemens, Tapestry, Burberry, Lordstown Motors, Edgewell Personal Care Veterans Day Closed bond market Friday Earnings: AstraZeneca 10:00 am Consumer sentiment 10h00 SUBHEADS 12:10 a.m. John Williams of the New York Fed

