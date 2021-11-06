Modiv Inc. seeks to be listed on the National Stock Exchange in 2022

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., November 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Modiv Inc. (the Company), an unlisted public REIT that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net leasehold properties, today announced a number of strategic updates to the company, including its intention to apply for a listing on a national stock exchange in early 2022 subject to market conditions, the closing of its current Regulation A crowdfunding offering and its regulatory A crowdfunding program. repurchase of shares, a quarterly update of the net asset value (NAV) of its ordinary shares as of September 30, 2021 and several recent real estate transactions.

Real estate markets have seen a dramatic increase in the demand curve given the abundance of investment capital seeking real assets and a plethora of favorable financing opportunities that have spurred buying and selling activity. sale, which has compressed cap rates, said Aaron Halfacre, Modivs CEO. We have experienced this at Modiv as evidenced by the increase in our independent real estate appraisals and our many favorable real estate transactions, all of which help us in our mission to create long-term shareholder value as we continue. to develop our portfolio.

Given the strength of the current market environment, as evidenced by the success of our real estate portfolio and our recent preferred share offering, our board of directors has approved a plan to close our crowdfunding offer at Regulatory A title later this month and seek a listing on a national stock exchange in early 2022, Halfacre continued. As a publicly traded company, Modiv would be able to continue to strengthen its investor audience by introducing new retail and institutional investors to our experienced management team and our diverse portfolio of lucrative single-tenant net rental properties.

Intent to search for an ad and close it of Regulation A Offer & SRP

On November 2, 2021, in preparation for a national listing event, the board of directors of the company reviewed and approved management’s recommendation to close the company’s Regulatory Offer A effective November 24. 2021. The board of directors of the company has also reviewed and approved management’s recommendation to end our share repurchase program (SRP) and we are no longer accepting share repurchase requests. As a result of these changes, Modiv intends to proceed with a listing of the company’s Class C ordinary shares on a national stock exchange in early 2022, subject to market conditions. No guarantee can be given that the Company will be able to complete a successful registration. The Company intends to maintain its monthly dividend and the ability for investors to reinvest their dividends through Modivs Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP).

Estimated net asset value

On November 4, 2021, the board of directors of the company approved and established a discounted estimated net asset value per share of the common shares of the company of $ 27.29 as at September 30, 2021. The new updated net asset value represents growth 18.5% compared to the end of 2020 and 4.8%. growth compared to the previous quarter, demonstrating the ongoing recovery in the real estate market following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and strong demand for income-producing real estate.

The Company has engaged Cushman & Wakefield to assist the Board of Directors in determining a range of fair value for the Company’s real estate portfolio and a resulting estimated net asset value per share. The new estimated net asset value per share has been approved by the board of directors of the company, including its independent directors.

The valuation was based on the estimated market value of the company’s assets, less the estimated market value of the company’s liabilities and intangibles, divided by the total fully diluted shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021, and was carried out according to the net assets of the company. Calculation of value and valuation procedures.

Recent Immovable Transactions

The following real estate transactions were finalized after the third quarter.

Completed two lease renewals, including a 12-year renewal with 3M Company for its 410,000 square foot global distribution center in DeKalb, IL and a seven-year lease renewal with L3Harris Technologies, Inc. for its 46,000 square feet square R & D / office facility in Carlsbad, California.

Agreements signed for the acquisition of a portfolio of 10 commercial properties leased to Walgreens for 15 years for $ 63.1 million and for a sale-leaseback transaction to acquire industrial property for $ 11.5 million dollars with a 20-year lease. The Company expects to conclude these transactions before December 31, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of the usual due diligence conditions. There can be no assurance that these transactions will be completed.

Further details will be provided to investors in the coming weeks by email, via the Modiv website ( www.modiv.com ) or by visiting www.SEC.gov .

About Modiv

Modiv Inc. is an unlisted public REIT that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net lease industrial, commercial and office buildings in the United States, with an emphasis on strategically important and mission-critical properties. Driven by innovation, investor focus and an experienced management team, Modiv leveraged its crowdfunding platform to create a $ 400 million real estate fund comprising 2.3 million square feet of productive real estate of income. To learn more about how Modiv works to help investors on their journey to financial freedom, visit modiv.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this document, other than historical facts, may be considered as forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Foreign Exchange Act). The Company intends that all such forward-looking statements be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and other applicable laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the broader recovery of the commercial real estate markets, the compression of capitalization rates, plans to list the Company’s Class C ordinary shares on a national stock exchange, in pursuit of the DRP, to the estimated net asset value per share of the company’s common stock, and the timing and / or ability to close the identified acquisitions. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to complete a listing successfully or within the desired timeframe, given the potential for conditions and other factors beyond its control. Investors may be subject to customary time-based liquidity blocking periods in order for the Company to implement a successful listing on a national stock exchange. Cushman & Wakefield has relied on forward-looking information, some of which has been provided by or on behalf of the Company, in preparing its valuation documents. Therefore, neither these statements nor the Cushman & Wakefields valuation documents are intended, nor should they serve, as a guarantee of the performance of the Company in future periods. You can identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as outlook, believe, expect, potential, continue, may, will, should, seek, approximately, plans, predict, intend, plan, estimate, anticipate, or the negative version. of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the section titled Risk Factors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States (the second). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other caveats included in this press release and in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual events occurring after the Company determines an estimated net asset value per share may result in the value and returns of the Company’s investments being lower than those used in determining the estimated net asset value per share of the Company.