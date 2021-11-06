Stocks recover on strong employment data and Pfizer Covid pill





The Dow ended the day up more than 200 points, or 0.6%, and hit a new record. The Nasdaq increased by 0.2% and the S&P 500 gained 0.4%.

Both indexes hit new all-time highs on Friday, with the S&P breaking the 4,700 mark in the morning and the Nasdaq breaking above 16,000 at one point. But all three indices fell slightly from the highs reached earlier today.

The Dow Jones ended the week up 1.4% while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have gained around 2% and 3%, respectively, over the past five days.

The S&P 500 has rallied over the past seven days as the Nasdaq is on a ten-day winning streak. Both indices have increased by around 25% so far this year.

Russel 2000 RUT Smaller company stocks, which tend to have more exposure to the U.S. economy and less international presence than the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq blue chips, did even better. TheThe index rose 1.4% and gained 6% this week. It also closed at a record high. The CNN Corporate Fear and Greed Index , which measures seven indicators of investor sentiment, has pushed it even further into “territory of extreme greed.” It was showing levels of investor “fear” just a month ago. Investors applauded the fact that 531,000 jobs were created in October alone. Previous job gains for August and September have also been revised up. “It was certainly solid. Investors are optimistic that we will get solid and even stronger numbers,” said Julian Brigden, co-founder and chairman of MI2 Partners. Brigden warned, however, that the jobs data could prompt the Federal Reserve to consider accelerating its plans to start raising interest rates next year, especially if wages, which rose 4.9% over the past 12 months, there were more concerns about inflation. “This raises questions about how long the Fed can hold the line,” he said, adding that there is a real risk that the central bank will suddenly become more concerned about inflation. “The market may need to accommodate more rate hikes.” But another market expert argued that investors shouldn’t be worried about the Fed’s rate hike too quickly. On the one hand, the Fed has yet to finish cutting or reducing its bond purchases. This process has only just begun. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference Thursday that he and other Fed members were fully aware that the labor market was not yet at the level of full employment. “Powell has done a masterful job of relieving investor fears that the Fed will act too aggressively after the cut. The market is still feeding off it,” said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney. And any concerns about rate hikes in 2022 were overshadowed on Friday by more encouraging developments regarding the global fight against Covid-19. Pfizer PFE The good news from Pfizer regarding its pill Covid, which the Big Pharma company says has helped reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from coronavirus, has also helped boost market sentiment. Actions ofjumped nearly 11% on Friday. Modern MRNA Merck MRK platoon PTON Zoom video ZM Teladoc TDOC Rival vaccine manufacturers and pharmaceutical companiesandfell on Friday, as did businesses that had benefited from home support for people, such as, which reported disappointing results and poor prospects, as well asand Expedia EXPED But the so-called normalcy of investments like airline and cruise stocks has jumped. Travel agencies too Airbnb and, who both reported strong earnings after the closing bell Thursday. AstraZeneca AZN “We continue to go through Covid and get back to work,” said Sam Solem, portfolio manager at Intrepid Private Wealth, which owns shares of vaccine maker Covid. “Vaccines are a key part of the solution, but there has been some hesitation about vaccines,” Solem added. “So having other therapies is just as important. Life can get back to normal and people can go out to eat, go to the gym and go back to the office.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/05/investing/dow-stock-market-today-jobs-report/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos