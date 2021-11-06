The Fed’s feat extends the stock market holiday

The Federal Reserve succeeded this week in pulling off the biggest trick in the central bank handbook: being boring.

After his last monetary policy meeting, he confirmed his intention to start cutting his bond purchases by $ 15 billion each month, which puts him on track to remove that part of his stimulus altogether. ‘by the middle of next year.

These plans came as no surprise against the backdrop of hard-hitting inflation figures that turn out to be much stickier than even the sharpest inflation predictors.

The central bank’s decision was also well signaled in advance, removing any undue shock factor; the Fed generally likes to offer accommodating surprises, dollops of largesse that support the economy and, by extension, give risky assets a boost. On the other hand, he is not in favor of unforeseen hawkish drifts, especially in light of the “taper tantrum” in the markets, triggered when he declared his intention to withdraw monetary support in 2013.

But at his press conference, Fed Chairman Jay Powell poured even more calming balm, brushing aside discussions about the possibility of a smooth transition to interest rate hikes, saying it was “appropriate to be patient “and suggesting that asset purchases could still restart if the circumstances demanded – a” tidy cone “as HSBC puts it.

The result has been to make Powell and the Fed neither hawkish nor conciliatory, but something in between. “Dowkish,” to be precise, in the coined word of Rabobank economist Michael Every.

“The irony is that being a jerk, and saying that the tapering is about ‘risk management’ rather than taking the punch from an aggressive drunkard, means the Fed has produced its best possible result – drunken markets – and yet his worst possible outcome – a drunken markets, ”Every wrote. It was a “partial elimination of the poured alcohol without real injection of responsibility”, he added.

Evidence of drunkenness is everywhere, and as every bartender knows (I spent my time pulling pints, albeit badly), throwing drunkenness out of locals late at night is a good balance.

For now, the after-hours lockdown is still in full swing. On the same day the Fed announced its change in stance, the S&P 500 Index of blue-chip U.S. stocks closed at a new high, its 61st of the year so far, according to Charlie Bilello at Compound Capital Advisors. Only 17 more to break the record set in 1995.

We don’t hear Joe Biden yelling about it (unlike you-know-who), but the year after he was elected President of the United States turned out to be the best first year for a president since. 1932, according to Charles Schwab.

For the Fed, the reluctance to raise rates or tighten them too quickly is understandable. So-called one-off factors continue to emerge to drive up inflation, from the shortage of wind power in Europe which has helped push up gas prices to soaring fertilizer costs which portend higher food prices. next year.

But as Gareth Colesmith, head of global rates at Insight Investment, says, the benefits of raising benchmark rates to tackle are hard to discern. “Can they fix it?” No, not really, ”he said. “They could remove the stimulus, they could raise rates, but they would need to raise rates more than inflation. If you squeeze too fast, you’ll crash things.

Also, once supply chain bottlenecks ease next year, transient episodes of inflation could easily turn into transient disinflation or even deflation, he added. Some central banks seem to be dragging their feet on inflation right now, but the risk of over-suppressing is real.

All of this leaves the stock markets in the sweet spot they’ve been in for almost a year and a half. But it sets the stage for a monstrous hangover further down the line.

It was “a real dilemma for the Fed,” said Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance. “The basic rationale for tapering is the same as in 2013: to increase longer-term Treasury yields to tighten financial conditions and avoid overheating. So it’s worrying that this just doesn’t happen, increasing the risk of a more violent correction later. “

Deutsche Bank analyst Alan Ruskin also noted this week that “asset cycle booms associated with monetary excesses and other policy mistakes usually end in tears.” But ‘comeuppance’ was likely to be delayed, he said, in part because companies were laden with very low-cost debt and could withstand interest rate hikes better than in previous cycles. and in part because households were always in excess of savings. “The prognosis for short-term risk appetite is probably better than expected,” he wrote.

“The Fed’s actions in 2020, as necessary as they felt. . . taught another generation of equity investors that the Fed will be there to save their backs, and every drop has to be bought, ”he added. “Even if inflation takes off, there are a lot of rumors that stocks are the best asset class in which to shelter initially. It will either require a much softer economy or better fixed income alternatives (returns higher), to break the positive herd of mentality actions. “

