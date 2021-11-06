Reopening of stocks leads market higher after strong jobs report, Pfizer announces





Top line The stock market hit record highs again on Friday after a better-than-expected employment report in October, an important announcement from Pfizer and a string of strong corporate results all helped boost investor optimism about the economic recovery of the Americas. Equities extended their winning streak amid growing optimism about the US economic recovery.

Highlights The top three averages hit new highs: The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, over 200 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite, a heavyweight in the technology, rose 0.2%. The United States regained 531,000 jobs in October, better than the 450,000 expected by economists, according to The data released Friday by the Ministry of Labor. The struggling labor market is showing signs of improvement, recording its best monthly performance since July, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%, its lowest level in over a year. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> A major announcement on Friday from vaccine maker Pfizer also helped boost inventories linked to the reopening of the economy: the company said it would seek FDA approval for its antiviral pill, which reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 by 89%. Although Pfizer’s announcement sent shares of other vaccine makers such as Moderna, BioNTech and Merck plunged, travel and leisure stocks largely rallied to the news and led the market gains on Friday. Strong earnings also contributed to optimism, especially from Uber, which reported its first-ever adjusted quarterly profit as ride-sharing demand picked up, and Airbnb, which had its strongest quarter as travel continued to rebound. To monitor : While reopening stocks have been performing well recently, several pandemic favorites have struggled. Shares of home fitness equipment maker Peloton plunged more than 30% on Friday after it announced dismal quarterly earnings CEO John Foley was no longer a billionaire. Other businesses have also seen their operations take a hit from the reopening of the economy: smart TV company Roku and online education company Chegg both reported poor revenues this week. Tangent: The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that despite labor shortages, supply chain constraints and inflation fears, the US economy is recovering well. The central bank has announced that it will start reducing the historic level of stimulation it has provided to markets since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has also clarified his stance on high inflation, saying it should be transient. The markets have since rallied to the news. Key context: The stock market has continued to hit new highs in recent weeks: the S&P 500 rose more than 5% in October to its best month so far in 2021 and is up almost 2% so far in November. Optimism around the reopening of the US economy has grown, in large part due to third-quarter corporate profits that have shown resilience despite rising costs and inflation fears. Of the 445 S&P 500 companies that have released results so far, nearly 81% have beaten expectations, according to Refinitiv. Further reading: Peloton Shares plunges more than 30% and CEO John Foley is no longer a billionaire (Forbes) Shares hit new highs after the Fed said it would scale back the pandemic stimulus (Forbes) The US economy created 531,000 jobs last month, but 7.4 million Americans are still unemployed (Forbes) Billions cleared from Covid Pharma heavyweights including Moderna, Regeneron, MerckAs Pfizers Antiviral Pill Triggers Selloff (Forbes)

