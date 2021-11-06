S & P / TSX Composite Index Shows Triple Digit Increase, US Equity Markets Also Rise | National company

TORONTO – Canada’s leading stock index closed the week setting a new high, with strong employment reports as well as crude price gains and positive earnings reports lifting the heavyweight energy sector .

The S & P / TSX Composite Index rose 113.69 points to a record close of 21,455.82, after hitting an intraday high of 21,473.78.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 203.72 points to 36,327.95. The S&P 500 Index was up 17.47 points to 4,697.53, while the Nasdaq composite was up 31.28 points to 15,971.59.

Stock markets responded favorably to October employment reports in the United States and Canada which supported the hypothesis of a stronger economy and helped reopen industries such as hotels, airlines and airlines. cruise ship, said Mike Archibald, vice president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments Inc.

“Air Canada is obviously the primary beneficiary of this, but CAE is also up sharply in this area as well,” he said in an interview.

Air Canada shares climbed 6.2 percent despite criticism from CEO Michael Rousseau over his fluency in the French language, which has been described as a public relations disaster. CAE shares rose 6.6% to help the industrial sector.

“So there’s definitely a comeback in these particular stocks today, I’m just thinking on the confidence that the economy continues to recover and maybe at a slightly faster pace than we thought, let’s call it there. a month. “

Energy dominated the TSX, gaining 2.6% while shares of Arc Resources Ltd. and Enerplus Corp. increased by 7.5% and 7.2% respectively.

Enbridge Inc. climbed 3% after the Calgary-based company reported higher adjusted profits and a 26% increase in operating revenue to $ 11.47 billion.

The December crude oil contract rose US $ 2.46 to US $ 81.27 per barrel and the December natural gas contract fell two cents to US $ 5.52 per mmBTU.

Archibald said on Friday that there were concerns that US President Joe Biden would release stocks from his strategic oil reserve to quell increases in crude prices after OPEC and its allies rejected his call for more oil production. cartel oil.

OPEC is expected to gradually add 400,000 barrels per day to the market.

Materials rose 1.6 percent as gold prices continued to climb, pushing New Gold Inc. up 6.7 percent and Iamgold Corp. by 6.2 percent.

The December gold contract was up US $ 23.30 to US $ 1,816.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents to US $ 4.34 per pound.

Archibald said the rise in the price of gold is linked to a surprising drop in yields, with the 10-year US Treasury falling to 1.454 percent.

He said good numbers of jobs usually lead to higher bond yields, but a much smaller US stimulus bill would mean less supply of bonds in the market.

“There has been this battle all year round over whether you are bullish or bearish in the bond market. And today, despite this high number of jobs, they are buying bonds aggressively, which is driving the bond market down. returns and obviously when that happens you tend to get some really good bullish moves associated with commodities, and gold in particular. “

The consumer discretionary sector advanced 0.8 percent, as Canada Goose Holdings Inc. jumped 19.3 percent after posting strong results.

Meanwhile, healthcare was one of the three losing sectors that day. It lost 1.4% as Canopy Growth Corp. plunged 11.7% after pushing back its profit target as it announced a loss of $ 16.3 million and announced it would shut down one of its greenhouses.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.31 US cents against 80.33 US cents on Thursday.

The Toronto stock market has risen 23.1% so far in 2021, as trading enters a historically strong period of the year, Archibald said.

“We are entering the right point in the seasonal calendar right away, so I expect you will probably continue to see more potential until the end of the year.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 5, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX: AC, TSX: CAE, TSX: ERF, TSX: ARX, TSX: GOOS, TSX: WEED, TSX: NGD, TSX: IMG, TSX: GSPTSE, TSX: CADUSD = X)