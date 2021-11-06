Business
JPMorgan to Restrict Trading in Certain US Cannabis Stocks
International banking powerhouse JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week informed its prime brokerage clients that the company will no longer allow them to buy shares in certain U.S. cannabis companies as of Monday. The trade restriction will apply to U.S. cannabis companies that have a direct connection to marijuana-related activities and that are not listed on the Nasdaq, the New York Stock Exchange or the Toronto Stock Exchange.
JP Morgan (JPMS) introduced a framework designed to comply with US money laundering laws and regulations by restricting certain activity in the securities of US marijuana-related companies, the bank wrote to clients in a letter. cited by Reuters.
Under the new policy, JPMorgan will no longer allow any new purchases or short positions in these herbal cannabis stocks as of November 8. Clients who already have positions in the companies concerned will, however, be allowed to liquidate their current holdings.
Steve Hawkins, CEO of the US Cannabis Council, said in a statement that JP Morgan’s decision to bar its clients from purchasing securities in fully legal and regulated cannabis companies was more than disappointing. Listed cannabis companies operate entirely within the law, and the industry is poised for huge growth.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
JPMorgan’s new policy is regressive and at odds with the majority of Americans, who want legal and regulated cannabis. Plus, it’s self-destructive, Hawkins added. The end of the federal cannabis ban is within reach and the industry is already growing rapidly.
U.S. cannabis stocks badly received on major stock exchanges
The Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange allow certain cannabis companies, including Canadian companies that do not sell marijuana products in the United States, to list their securities. But due to the continued illegality of marijuana at the federal level, companies involved in the cultivation or sale of cannabis in the United States are not permitted.
Luis Merchan, CEO of Colombian cannabis grower and exporter Flora Growth, said JPMorgan’s change did not apply to his company, which debuted on Nasdaq with an IPO in May 2021. But small businesses listed on the over-the-counter markets could suffer.
This move by JP Morgan will not affect Flora Growth or its share price, as JP Morgan’s statement is addressed to over-the-counter companies that have plant touching operations in the United States. Companies listed on the NYSE and Nasdaq such as Flora are not included, Merchan explains. in an email. Additionally, Flora Growth does not have any plant touch-up operations in the United States.
Morgan Paxhia, co-founder and managing director of cannabis investment fund Poseidon, said that while some plant-related cannabis companies, including multi-state operators, could see a reduction in trade with the new policy of JPMorgans, other investment opportunities may become more popular.
There is a potential outcome where this capital is recycled into cannabis ETFs which are more widely available since they trade on listed exchanges, Paxhia said in a virtual interview. Some ETFs are exposed to these increasingly difficult to access parts of our market, which may appeal to those who still want to invest in public cannabis stocks but are limited by their current brokerage platforms.
Move highlights need for federal cannabis reform
Paxhia and Merchan agree that cannabis companies will continue to face challenges raising capital without a change in federal cannabis policy. They point out that current cannabis reform legislation, such as the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, is the best chance to end restrictive policies like the one leaked to JPMorgans main brokerage clients this week. If adopted, such reforms could give a boost to the recently besieged sector.
I suspect that many financial institutions would welcome the opportunity to work with cannabis, but we can’t expect broad banking access or broad participation without banking reform, Paxhia says. The SAFE Banking Act would be a very important step forward, which should and could have been taken several times over the years. I suspect the cannabis industry would collectively breathe a sigh of relief to end 2021 with SAFE Banking completed.
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/ajherrington/2021/11/05/jpmorgan-to-restrict-trading-in-some-us-cannabis-stocks/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]