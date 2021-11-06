Lingo Media plans to file Form 15F to deregister in the United States under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934





TORONTO, November 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / –LingoMedia Corporation (TSX-V: LM) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) (“LingoMedia“) an EdTech company that is ‘Building a Multilingual World’ through innovative online and print technologies and solutions, announces its intention to file a Form 15F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SECOND“) to terminate the registration of all classes of its registered securities under section 12 (g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the”Trade Law“), as well as to terminate its reporting obligations under the Exchange Act. Following the filing of Form 15F, Lingo Media’s obligations to file reports under the Exchange Act will be immediately suspended and should expire 90 days after filing, unless the SEC objects. Lingo Media is undertaking this filing to reduce administrative burden and compliance costs and intends to continue to publish its periodic reports, annual and interim results and communications as required by applicable law on SEDAR and its website at the address http://www.lingomedia.com. About Lingo Media (TSX-V: LM; OTC: LMDCF; FSE: LIMA) Lingo Media is a global EdTech company that “Builds a world‘, developing and marketing products for learners of new languages ​​across various stages of life, from the classroom to the boardroom. By integrating education and technology, the company makes it easy for language teachers to switch from traditional teaching methods to digital learning. Lingo Media provides both online and print solutions through two separate business units: ELL Technologies Ltd., d / b / a Everybody Loves Languages ​​and Lingo Learning Inc. Everybody Loves Languages ​​provides training and an online assessment for language learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based versionenglish learning editorprograms in China. Lingo Media has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in Latin America, China and the United States, and continues to both expand its global reach and expand its product offerings. Follow Lingo Media on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LingoMedia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LingoMediaCorp

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/lingomediam

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lingo-media-corporation

RSS: http://feeds.feedburner.com/LingoMedia Parts of this press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of securities laws. These statements are made in reliance on Sections 21E and 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from results, performance or expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from management’s expectations and projections, and therefore readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Lingo Media has attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “hope”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend to” , “Plan”, “estimate” and similar expressions. Lingo Media’s expectations, among others, depend on general economic conditions, on the continued and growing demand for its products, on the retention of its key personnel from management and operations, its need and availability of additional capital as well as other uncontrollable or unknown factors. No assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise provided by US federal law securities, Lingo Media assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstance. modified stanzas or for any other reason. Certain factors that may affect the Company’s ability to achieve the projected results are described in the documents filed by the Company with the Canadian authorities and United States securities regulators available at www.sedar.com Where www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml . NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATORY SERVICES PROVIDER (AS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS COMMUNICATION SOURCE Lingo Media Corporation Related links http://www.lingomedia.com

