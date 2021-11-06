Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,455.82, up 113.69 points.) Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up $ 1.56, or 2.98%, to $ 53.88 on 19.9 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX: ATH). Energy. Up 15 cents, or 13.76 percent, to $ 1.24 on 18.2 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 69 cents, or 2.14%, to $ 32.97 on 15 million shares.

Apollo Healthcare Corp. (TSX: AHC). Health care. Up $ 2.59, or 148%, to $ 4.34 on 12.3 million shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 33 cents, or 2.16%, to $ 15.59 on 10.9 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Down six cents, or 1.39%, to $ 4.27 on 9.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Down $ 2.61 or 3.9 percent to $ 64.05. TC Energy Corp. has committed to provide up to $ 3.3 billion in additional bridge financing to cover cost overruns related to the Coastal GasLink pipeline project. The Calgary-based company said on Friday it was still in a dispute with LNG Canada over planned cost increases and their potential effects on the schedule. But TC Energy said construction on the project is continuing and is now over 50% complete. TC Energy was selected by LNG Canada in 2011 to design, build, own and operate Coastal Gaslink. The 670 kilometer pipeline is intended to transport 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf / d) of natural gas to LNG Canada’s terminal, where it will be converted to a liquefied state for export to global markets. TC Energy reported third quarter profit of $ 779 million, up from $ 904 million a year ago. Revenue for the quarter totaled $ 3.24 billion, compared to $ 3.20 billion. Also on Friday, TC Energy cut its forecast for annual dividend growth. The company had previously said it is aiming for a five to seven percent dividend increase this year, but is now aiming for three to five percent dividend growth per year.

Telus Corp. (TSX: T). Up to 64 cents or 2.3 percent at $ 28.95. Telus Corp. added 320,000 customers in the third quarter, an unprecedented quarterly record that helped boost revenues and profits and prompted the telecommunications giant to increase its dividend. The Vancouver-based company said it added 135,000 new net mobile phone connections; 110,000 device connections for items such as tablets, portable devices and connected cars; and additional customers for services such as television, internet and security during the three months ended September 30. Telus also posted a low customer churn rate in the third quarter, which measures the number of customers who leave and is often referred to as “customer loyalty.” The company said its churn rate for blended mobile phone, internet, TV and security services has fallen below 1% so far this year. Telus increased its dividend as it reported third-quarter profit of $ 358 million, up from $ 321 million in the same quarter last year. It will now pay a quarterly dividend of 32.74 cents per share, down from 31.12 cents per share, the company said.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED). Down $ 1.93 or 11.7% to $ 14.60. Canopy Growth Corp. pushed back its profitability target by declaring a loss of $ 16.3 million and announced it would close one of its greenhouses. The Smiths Falls, Ont., Cannabis company previously predicted it would be profitable in the second half of its 2022 fiscal year, but said on Friday that reaching that target will take longer than expected due to share issues at market and a downturn in the United States. launch of its BioSteel products. On Friday, he announced that he would close a 92,903 square foot greenhouse in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., Operated by his brand Tweed and immediately lay off 30 workers. The company’s revenues for the period ended September 30 totaled $ 131.3 million, compared to $ 135.2 million for the same period last year. Total net cannabis revenue reached $ 95 million in the quarter, an increase of 1% from the previous year. Excluding the impact of the acquired businesses, Canopy said net revenues fell 13% and cannabis revenues fell 14%. Canopy executives believe revenues will increase in the second half of its fiscal year, but have warned that the extent and pace of its revenue improvement is expected to be “smaller than expected.”

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSX: GOOS). Up $ 9.73 or 19.3% to $ 60.14. Sales of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s luxury parkas ramp up as economies reopen around the world, with the shoe launch slated for next week expected to boost revenues. In its latest quarterly results released on Friday, the Toronto-based outerwear maker reported increased sales in retail and online stores, while early wholesale orders also boosted revenue. Canada Goose second quarter revenue reached $ 232.9 million for the three months ended September 26. That’s almost 20% above $ 194.8 million for the same period last year, which also included a $ 28.8 million increase in revenue from the temporary sale of personal equipment protection like masks. Canada Goose said it had net income of $ 9 million or eight cents per diluted share for the quarter ended September 26, compared to earnings of $ 10.4 million or nine cents per diluted share a year ago. On an adjusted basis, the company said it earned $ 13.2 million or 12 cents per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings of $ 11.5 million or 10 cents per diluted share a year ago. Analysts on average expected an adjusted loss of nine cents per share for the quarter, according to Refinitiv.

Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG). Down 96 cents to $ 103.56. Magna International Inc. announced that its third quarter profit fell from a year ago and slashed its outlook for its full year as global auto production fell due to shortage of semiconductor chips. . The auto parts maker said on Friday that vehicle production was significantly lower than expected, in large part due to chip shortages, which resulted in unpredictable production schedules for customers, resulting in labor and labor costs. other inefficiencies in its factories. It also said its results had been affected by rising production costs, including freight and freight costs, as well as a provision on engineering service contracts with Evergrande’s automotive unit. Magna, which keeps its books in US dollars, says it earned US $ 11 million or four cents per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, compared to earnings of US $ 405 million or US $ 1.35 per diluted share in the same quarter of last year. Sales fell to US $ 7.92 billion from US $ 9.13 billion a year ago. On an adjusted basis, Magna says it earned 56 cents per diluted share in its most recent quarter, down from US $ 1.95 per diluted share a year ago. Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share and $ 7.89 billion in revenue, according to financial market data firm Refinitiv. Total sales are expected to be between $ 35.4 billion and $ 36.4 billion, down from earlier forecasts of $ 38 billion to $ 39.5 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press