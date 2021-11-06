Global equities, end of US dollar lifted after recovery in labor force, oil gains

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5 (Reuters) – Global equity markets hit new highs on Friday after a long session of the rally, posting a week of solid gains following a strong US jobs report.

The dollar index, which had peaked a year earlier in the session, edged down late in the session as risk appetite improved and stocks rose.

The moves came after US Department of Labor employment data rebounded, a reassuring sign for investors who had been worried for months about stock performance once the Federal Reserve began to cancel the stimulus. fueled by the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 531,000 jobs last month as the surge in COVID-19 infections over the summer eased, offering more evidence that U.S. economic activity is picking up momentum at the start of the fourth trimester. Read more

Global stocks have set a series of record highs in recent weeks, supported by successful earnings reports from America’s largest listed companies.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six rivals, hit 94.634 after the jobs report, its highest level since September 25, 2020. The currency strengthened to its highest level in more than a year offers the Fed further evidence that the economic recovery has regained momentum.

“If these numbers continue at this rate, we could probably see full employment by the end of the first quarter,” said Peter Cardillo, chief markets economist at Spartan Securities.

Crude prices rose more than 2% on Friday amid renewed concerns over supply after OPEC + producers pushed back a US call to ramp up production even as demand nears peaks. pre-pandemic levels. Read more

Brent crude rose $ 2.14, or 2.7%, to $ 82.68 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $ 2.47, or 3%, to $ 81.28.

“The markets know that the release of strategic reserves can only have a temporary downward effect on rapid prices and is not a lasting solution to the imbalance between supply and demand,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen, Head of Markets Rystad Energy tankers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 0.56%, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.37%. Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 0.2%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.05%.

MSCI’s worldwide stock gauge (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.17%.

Friday’s advances came even after the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would start scaling back its massive asset purchase program, although Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he was not. in no hurry to increase borrowing costs.

“Even if it went as planned, this is an important step. The direction of the trip is now clearly towards political normalization, although the Fed has stressed that the reduction is not tightening,” said Stefan Hofer, Chief Investment Strategist for LGT in Asia-Pacific. “It was really expert communication and very well managed.”

U.S. Treasury yields fell and the curve flattened in choppy trading on Friday amid uncertainty

The benchmark 10-year yield, which fell to its lowest level since September 24 at 1.436% and marked its largest drop since July 19, fell 7.4 basis points to 1.4496%.

In Asia, the largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was down 0.29%, while Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) lost 0.61%.

Hong Kong (.HSI) had weighed on the regional index, falling 1.25% as the heavyweight and rate-sensitive HSBC index fell 3.6% on an accommodating call from the Bank of England ( BoE) and anxiety over real estate stocks.

Trading in shares of Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd (1638.HK) was suspended a day after the company said a subsidiary missed a payment on a wealth management product, the latest sign of a crisis growing liquidity in the Chinese real estate sector. Read more

An index listing mainland Chinese developers listed in Hong Kong (.HSMPI) slipped 2.8%, and an onshore Chinese real estate index (.CSI000952) fell 2%.

More broadly, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) lost 1% and Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) slipped 0.5%.

While investors were happy with the Fed’s communications, some felt they had been misguided by BoE policymakers. Read more

The Bank of England’s decision on Thursday not to raise the lowest benchmark rates was the biggest shock to the markets and pushed the pound to its steepest one-day decline in more than 18 months of 1 , 6% over the day.

The British pound fell 0.5% on Friday, hitting a new one-month low of $ 1.34,250. It was down 0.07% for the last time.

The German 10-year bond yield looked set for its biggest weekly decline since June last year, down 15 basis points as central banks left their key rates unchanged.

Spot gold added 1.4% to $ 1,816.73 an ounce.

Report by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Will Dunham and Alistair Bell

