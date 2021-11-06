Uber posts first operating profit thanks to rebound in carpools

The company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $ 8 million, compared to $ 15.4 million expected by analysts. In September, Uber said adjusted profits ranged from a loss of $ 25 million to a profit of $ 25 million for the third quarter.

While we recognize that this is only a step, achieving profitability from the company’s Adjusted EBITDA is an important step for Uber, ”CFO Nelson Chai said in a statement.

Revenue rose 72% to $ 4.8 billion, the San Francisco-based company said in a statement Thursday. This exceeded the $ 4.4 billion forecast by analysts, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Carpooling was one of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic, as people avoided activities that involved getting close to strangers. But the increase in vaccination rates and the reopening of the economy are reviving the demand for riders. Gross mobility bookings increased 67% year-over-year, in part due to a rebound in airport trips, which jumped 203% from a year ago.

As passengers return, it has been more difficult for Uber and Lyft Inc. to find enough drivers to meet this renewed demand, resulting in higher fares and wait times for customers. Uber has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on incentives to attract drivers after many have resorted to government stimulus packages for income, sought work elsewhere, or are reluctant to return due to health concerns.

Our early and decisive investments in engine growth continue to pay off, with engines returning regularly to the platform, leading to a further improvement in the consumer experience, ”said Managing Director Dara Khosrowshahi in the communicated.

Uber said the number of active drivers in the United States was up nearly 60% from the same period last year. The company also reduced its spending on driving incentives in the third quarter, which helped its profitability.

Lyft also saw its outlook improve, reporting a 73% increase in revenue in the third quarter. Co-founder and chairman John Zimmer said airport trips, which had tripled from the previous year, coupled with an increase in weekend and evening trips, were a positive sign that customers are resuming their pre-pandemic habits.

Uber reported $ 23.1 billion in gross bookings, which include errands, food delivery and freight, a 57% increase from the same period last year, according to estimates.

Unlike rival Lyft, Uber was able to rely on its food delivery business Uber Eats, which exploded during the pandemic as demand for ridesharing plummeted. The delivery segment, which includes restaurant, grocery and liquor orders, continued to grow despite the resumption of indoor dining, up 50% from a year ago to reach $ 12.8 billion in bookings.

While Ubers’ delivery business as a whole is still not profitable, it significantly reduced its losses by $ 149 million from the second quarter, led by its main unit, Uber Eats. Its competitor in this industry, DoorDash Inc., has quickly gobbled up market share and refined its own unit economy for meal delivery since its IPO.

Uber needs to show that in addition to striving to be profitable, it can also maintain and increase its market share versus DoorDash, ”said Brad Erickson, RBC Capital Markets analyst.

Uber said Adjusted EBITDA would range from $ 25 million to $ 75 million in the fourth quarter, below the $ 98.1 million forecast by analysts. Gross bookings will be $ 25-26 billion.

Uber also recorded a net loss of $ 2.4 billion. The company recorded an unrealized loss of $ 3.2 billion on its stake in Didi Global Inc., wiping out the $ 1.4 billion it had earned after the Chinese rideshare giant went public in June. . Ubers’ investment portfolio is now worth $ 13 billion. Other holdings, including Grab Holdings Inc., Aurora and Joby Aviation LLC, have also taken steps to go public.

