Five Best Bitcoin Stocks and Crypto Games to Buy and Watch

The price of Bitcoin keeps rising. A number of Bitcoin stocks or companies with cryptocurrency related activities have followed suit. But given the price swings on a whim in the crypto world, it can be difficult to find the best stocks among this group.







For now, based on IBD’s analysis, the best crypto stocks and Bitcoin stocks to buy or watch include Silvergate Capital Corp. (AND),Coinbase (PIECE OF MONEY), MicroStrategy (MSTR), Digital marathon (MARA) and the Bitcoin ProShares strategy (BITO), a Bitcoin futures ETF.

But investors should exercise caution. These stocks live and die due to fluctuations in the price of Bitcoin. Some have a troubled past.

Other companies, like the trading platform Robin Hood (HOOD), can sometimes function like crypto stocks. Square (SQ) and Pay Pal (PYPL) also allow their users to buy Bitcoin.

Fluctuations in Bitcoin, Bitcoin stocks

Bitcoin’s price currently stands at around $ 61,000. That’s lower than last month’s record of $ 66,974.77, but more than double from the end of 2020.

Bitcoin got there after taking several hits this year: a crypto crackdown in China; Tesla gives up using currency; fears of stricter regulations in the United States

Meanwhile, cheaper coins, including cryptocurrencies based on Dogecoin and Shiba Inu memes, have become more popular. But their upper or lower movements can occur at any time and for no reason.

Still, the industry has made strides towards widespread adoption. More exchange-traded funds linked to Bitcoin futures, which comes closest to a direct Bitcoin ETF, recently made their debut. Large companies are interested.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF started trading on the NYSE Arca last month. This launch helped Bitcoin reach an all-time high. The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) got started in trading soon after.

Among other Bitcoin-related ETFs, the Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO), made up of stocks of companies with crypto-related businesses, also debuted in October. The same goes for Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF (BTCR), which also gives investors access to companies exposed to Bitcoin.

More companies from MasterCard (MY) To Bank of New York Mellon (BK) offer services related to digital assets. Coinbase works with Meta-platforms (FB) – Facebook platform unit to provide storage and security services for a test of Facebook’s digital wallet.

But the way Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are now widely used for investing is a big departure from Bitcoin’s original intention as a currency, free from central banks, that people could use to buy things.

Observers also continue to raise concerns about security, market manipulation, short-term efforts to make money fast, and whether cryptocurrencies and, by extension, Bitcoin stocks, have any impact. place in general public investment. More regulation could speed up adoption. But that could put the brakes on some of the big gains that made Bitcoin popular.

Bitcoin shares

Not all Bitcoin stocks are the same.

Some, like the MARA stock or Riot blockchain (RIOT), are in the field of Bitcoin mining. Some, like MicroStrategy, simply buy Bitcoin, giving investors a way to play cryptocurrency on major exchanges. The rise of Bitcoin ETFs may make companies that buy Bitcoin less attractive. Bitcoin Trust in Grayscale (GBTC) has filed a request to transition to a Bitcoin spot ETF.

Bitcoin miners and buyers are directly linked to Bitcoin and the cryptocurrencies they hold.

Other Bitcoin stocks serve as financial plumbing for the cryptocurrency. Silvergate Capital is known as the “crypto-bank” and operates a digital currency exchange platform. Coinbase is one of the leading exchanges for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, and makes money through transaction fees. But company stock prices are still significantly affected by daily fluctuations in Bitcoin and other crypto prices.

Silvergate share capital

Silvergate Capital is the holding company of Silvergate Bank, which provides financial services for digital currencies that try to keep up with the 24/7 pace of cryptocurrency trading. Shares jumped 21% on Monday, a lead others attributed to a note from Morgan Stanley which pointed out that the stock was moving in tandem with Bitcoin.

SI stock broke a 175.09 handle cup buy point on Monday. It is still well extended from the hunting area.

Of the Bitcoin stocks mentioned here, this is the only one that has Composite and EPS ratings of 99.

In addition to traditional commercial and residential lending services, Silvergate operates an exchange network that allows its digital currency clients and institutional investors to send US dollars to accounts of other Silvergate clients at any time. Its digital currency clients include digital currency exchanges and institutional investors. .

The company earned 88 cents per share in the third quarter, a gain of 138%, according to FactSet. The company said it had 1,305 digital currency customers at the end of the quarter, up about 7% from the number it had on June 30.

Stock of coins

The Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange has a composite rating of 99, similar to the other Bitcoin stocks here. Its EPS rating is 84. The stock’s relative strength line has increased in recent days.

Coinbase stock started trading on April 14. COIN stock fell almost immediately, dropping from a high of 429.74 to 208 on May 19. bottom base in mid-October. Bitcoin’s stock continued to rise, starting from any point of purchase.

In August, Coinbase forecast a drop in trading volume and active users for the third quarter, following a drop in crypto prices and trading activity.

Coinbase earns revenue from transaction fees earned on cryptocurrency transactions on its exchange. The company said it wanted to grow into the “Amazon (AMZN) “digital assets. But putting more of those assets on its platform could lead to compliance complications and less proven currencies that could present greater risks to investors.

Coinbase also said in September that the SEC threatened to sue it if it launched a loan program that allowed users to earn interest on certain crypto assets. The company subsequently discontinued this program.

MicroStrategy Stock

MicroStrategy’s inventory is a buy range from a cup base with handle with a buy point of 777.17. MSTR action erupted on November 2.

The shares of the business analytics software company, survivor of the dot-com collapse, have a composite rating of 78. The stock’s EPS rating is 45.

However, the relative strength of MSTR stocks has been moving sideways for several months. MSTR shares were trading at a huge premium over the Bitcoin assets it held, in part because it was a relatively easy way for ordinary investors to play Bitcoin. But with more and more Bitcoin stocks available and the rise of Bitcoin-linked ETFs, MicroStrategy may not be so convincing anymore.

Last year, MicroStrategy said it bought Bitcoin, with the intention of making cryptocurrency its “primary cash reserve asset”.

At that time, CEO Michael Saylor said that Bitcoin would offer investors greater rewards than cash. And he said an influx of stimulus money triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, along with other factors, would weigh on the value of traditional currencies.

MicroStrategy, in June, said it held more than 105,000 Bitcoins, purchased at an aggregate price of around $ 2.74 billion. Unsurprisingly, the price of Bitcoin has a huge impact on MSTR’s stock.

The decision to own Bitcoin makes MicroStrategy both a software game and a crypto game. But the company has used debt to fund its Bitcoin purchases, and holding Bitcoin adds a lot of unpredictability to the company’s balance sheet from quarter to quarter. And some analysts have warned that MicroStrategy’s dive into Bitcoin could distract from its core analytical business.

Some criticisms also highlighted other moments from MicroStrategy’s past.

In 2000, Saylor and other executivesfraud fees paid with the SEC without admitting or denying the wrongdoing after the agency claimed that MicroStrategy “significantly overestimated revenues and profits.” Other reports have raised questions on the company’s expenses in past years.

Digital Stock Marathon

MARA stock broke a trendline and short consolidation in quick order between early and mid-October. Marathon action ended a six-month consolidation with a buy point of 56.58 handfuls on November 2.

Marathon Digital stock has a composite rating of 87. As with the other Bitcoin stocks here, its EPS rating, at 20, is not great.

But the fundamentals are improving.

In August, the cryptocurrency miner, buyer and holder reported total second-quarter revenue of $ 29.3 million. This was up 220% from the previous quarter. The company earned 21 cents per share.

As of March 12, Marathon Digital had three full-time employees. He was formed in Nevada in 2010.

Before focusing on cryptocurrencies, he focused on exploring for uranium and vanadium minerals, then real estate, then patents and patent rights. The pivot to crypto too raised questionsamong a major short seller in 2017.

Bitcoin ProShares Strategy

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF started trading last month. The BITO ETF does not have an IBD rating.

The SEC has been reluctant to approve an ETF directly linked to Bitcoin price twists. But over the summer, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler indicated that the agency may be more receptive to ETF requests related to Bitcoin futures.

Still, the U.S. government has remained wary of volatility, power consumption, and its role in Bitcoin’s illicit financial activities.

