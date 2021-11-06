Stocks rally on a wave of good news. Next step: the new year.

Text size





It doesn’t get any better than this for the stock market and it means it’s time to bet on a meteoric rally until the end of the year.

Everything went well which could have gone well last week. The Federal Reserve did exactly as everyone thought when it announced plans to start cutting its bond buying program, but insisted it would leave interest rates unchanged. The Bank of England, surprisingly, rates left unchanged. And the October jobs report was excellent, showing a pickup in private sector hiring and a sharp drop in the unemployment rate.

It didn’t stop there. Covid continued to take a back seat, at least as a market driver, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that children aged 5 to 11 get vaccinated and





Pfizer



(ticker: PFE) announced that its antiviral seemed to work better than





Merck

s

(MRK), based on preliminary data. Even the bipartisan infrastructure plan appeared to be heading for a vote in the House at the time this column was written, something that wasn’t a given a week ago.

The purse loved it. The



Dow Jones Industrial Average

increased by 508.39 points, or 1.4%, last week, while the



S&P 500

gained 2%, and the



Nasdaq Composite

climbed 3.1%. Small cap



Russel 2000,

up 6.1%, left them in the dust.

The market has come a long way since September’s correction fears. Back then, anything that could go wrong would go wrong. Rising input costs and rising wages were supposed to affect companies’ profit margins, economic growth was supposed to stagnate while inflation soared and the market was to suffer a big setback. Instead, after falling 5% in September, the S&P 500 started in 227 trading days, the index rose 9.9% and is now up 3.5% from its peak. September 2. Is this a reason to sell? Barely. [Theres] there’s probably also a good race for performance, writes Chris Senyek, chief investment strategist at Wolfe Research. We see more upside by the end of the year.

It’s been a strange rally, however, observes Christopher Harvey, US equity strategist at Wells Fargo Securities. On the one hand, the rise of the S&P 500 was driven by its larger stocks





You’re here



(TSLA) and





Nvidia



(NVDA), among them (more on this later).

As a result, the



SPDR S&P 500

the exchange-traded fund (SPY) gained 5.1% over the past three weeks, topping the



Equal Weight Invesco S&P 500

ETF (RSP) Increase of 3.6%. It’s a different story across the clues, however, with the



iShares Russell 2000

The ETF (IWM) has gained 7.4 %% over the past three weeks to outperform the S&P 500.

Rallies can happen in both, says Harvey, who expects the stock market to soar thanks to the Fed’s easy money policy, strong corporate margins and increasingly bullish investors. , among other factors. In recent days, investors have told us about downside protection, writes Harvey. We think [portfolio managers] would be best served by focusing on the upside.

At least until the end of the year.

