Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq End At All-Time Highs, Extending Streak Of Weekly Gains From Pfizer Pill Study, Jobs Report Stronger Than Expected

The three major U.S. stock indexes finished at historic highs on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each recording a fifth straight week of gains after a stronger-than-expected October employment report.

Pfizer Inc. Shares have jumped as the vaccine maker released a study on its antiviral drug COVID-19 suggesting it is successfully fighting the disease. The news reinforced positive investor sentiment towards equities and the economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

+ 0.56%

rose 203.72 points, or 0.6%, to close at a new high of 36,327.95.

The S&P 500

+ 0.37%

gained 17.47 points, or 0.4%, to end at a record 4,697.53.

The Nasdaq Composite

+ 0.20%

added 31.28 points, or 0.2%, to an all-time high of 15,971.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended a five-day winning streak on Thursday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each posted a record sixth in a row.

Over the week, the Dow Jones rose by 1.4%, the S&P 500 by 2% and the Nasdaq by 3%. The Dow Jones had its longest winning streak since the week ending February 22, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

What drove the market?

U.S. stocks hit new records thanks to a good employment report and investor optimism over the study of antiviral drug Pfizers to treat COVID-19.

You see a huge turnover in reopening trading, Zhiwei Ren, managing director and portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management, said in a telephone interview on Friday. Shares of airlines, hotels and restaurants have jumped on the Pfizer news as it appears people can take a pill when they get sick with COVID to prevent serious illness.

Shares of online travel company Expedia Group Inc.

+ 15.63%

Concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

+ 15.14%

jumped 15.1% while Royal Caribbean Group

+ 8.95%

sailed about 9% higher.

The US economy created 531,000 jobs in October, the Labor Department said on Friday. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had forecast an increase of 450,000. The unemployment rate fell to 4.6% last month from 4.8%. In addition, September’s job gains were increased to 312,000 from a previous estimate of 194,000, while August’s jobs were increased to 483,000 from 366,000.

The Fed seems comfortable with the economy right now and today’s jobs report confirmed that optimism, said DavidDonabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth US

The third quarter results, [Fed] plans to phase out quantitative easing without rushing to raise rates, and the fall in the unemployment rate in October created favorable winds for the equity market. It’s no surprise to see another strong week for stocks, he said.

However, wages have increased by almost 5% year over year, which may be a harbinger of stiffer inflation. If we continue to see strength in wages going forward, it could prompt the Fed to become more aggressive on the tap and could push forward rate hike expectations next year, said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer for Cornerstone Wealth.

Investors also grabbed Treasuries in the wake of the data, pushing yields down sharply, which move in the opposite direction of prices. The 10-year Treasury benchmark yield

1.453%

fell about 7 basis points to 1.451%, reaching its lowest level since late September.

Investors have sifted through a long list of corporate earnings reports as the busiest part of what has been a bullish third quarter earnings season draws to a close.

Profits certainly boosted sentiment, Aoifinn Devitt, chief investment officer of Moneta, said in a telephone interview on Friday. I think there will be a good holiday season.

The rally in stocks was helped by growing optimism that the United States is on the verge of winning the war on COVID after promising data from Pfizers with their oral antiviral treatment, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda , in a note.

Pfizer shares jumped 10.9% after the drug company said its antiviral COVID reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in a Phase 2/3 study.

Which companies were the center of attention?

Actions of Merck & Co. Inc.

MRK,

-9.86%

closed 9.9% lower as investors appeared to shy away from Pfizer’s competitors. Merck said last month that its treatment reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 50% in an advanced-stage trial. The company has already filed for authorization with US regulators.

Actions of Peloton Interactif Inc.

PTON,

-35.35%

fell more than 35% after the exercise equipment maker produced weaker-than-expected vacation prospects and lowered its guidance for the entire year.

Actions of Uber Technologies Inc. rose 4.2%, after the rideshare company said Thursday evening that third-quarter revenue increased in its two main businesses in all regions as COVID-19 restrictions eased, though losses have also more than doubled.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

LGF.A,

+ 22.06%

shares climbed 22.1% after the media group said it was considering a sale or split of its Starz unit.

ABNB,

+ 12.98%

shares jumped 13% after the travel booking firm posted its highest quarterly revenue and net profit on record.

PINS,

+ 5.91%

the stock gained 5.9% after reporting strong sales and profits, but fewer monthly users than expected.

GoPro Inc. On Thursday evening, results exceeded expectations for its final quarter and expressed confidence in its ability to meet its annual targets, despite a continuing shortage of supply that could limit the rise. Shares climbed 7.9%.

How did the other assets trade?

The ICE US Dollar index,

-0.14% ,

a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.1%.

Oil futures rose, with US benchmarkCL00 CLZ22climbing 3.1% to $ 81.27 per barrel. Gold FuturesGC00 rose 1.3% to $ 1,816.80 an ounce.

The Stoxx Europe 600

+ 0.05%

added less than 0.1% to close at a record high and rose 1.7% for the week. London FTSE 100

+ 0.33%

gained 0.3% on Friday for a weekly gain of 0.9%.

The Shanghai Composite

-1.00%

lost 1% on Friday, down 1.6% for the week. The Hang Seng index,

-1.41%

closed down 1.4% for a weekly loss of 2%. Japanese Nikkei 225

-0.61%

fell 0.6% on Friday, but remained up 2.5% this week.

Barbara Kollmeyer contributed to this report.