Tesla and other expensive stocks rallied strongly this week. How to play a market bubble.

Can we now speak of a stock market bubble?

At this point the answer should be yes, although that may be the easiest part. The signs of bubbling have been abounding for some time now, and they keep getting stronger.

Partly it’s the massive rallies staged by some of the most expensive stocks in the stock markets.





(ticker: TSLA), on the one hand, added $ 302 billion in market capitalization during the six days ended November 1, the equivalent of adding a





Walt disney



(DIS) or a





Salesforce.com



(CRM), observes Michael ORourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading. Later in the week





Nvidia



(NVDA), which ended October with a market cap of $ 639 billion, rose 17% through Thursday to a market cap of $ 745 billion.

It started on



S&P 500

which trades at 21.6 times 12-month futures earnings but almost 33 times if price / earnings is market cap weighted, which seems even more expensive, notes ORourke. His behavior, he argues, is reminiscent of the merger of mega-caps during the first three months of 2000, the peak of the Internet bubble.

The sky-high valuations and ridiculous moves might not even be the biggest concern. In June, Richard Bernstein Associates listed five signs of a bubble: tons of liquidity, a sharp increase in leverage, the democratization of markets, growth in the number of initial public offerings and a resumption of trading.

Today, all of these elements are present. But RBA also made another observation: The difference between mere speculation and financial bubbles is that speculation resides in financial markets, but bubbles invade society. A reading of Barrons This week’s cover story shows how speculation has spread from Wall Street to Main Street.

So now comes the hard part. Bubbles don’t go up forever, but they can go up for a while, making it difficult to decide whether to stay invested or head for the hills. The good news for long-term investors is that you don’t need to time the top of a bubble, says Dan Suzuki, deputy director of investments at RBA. Even getting out of tech three years before the dot-com bubble in March 2000 would have been a winning strategy if the money was invested in small caps, financials or energy.

A key distinction between a bubble and a typical investment spike is that you can essentially sell a bubble at any time and it will add to your long-term wealth building, Suzuki says. The only safe alternative to trying to time the bubble is to regularly move the exhibits away from the bubble epicenter.

Now that means moving away from things that work into areas that don’t, says Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at Bank of America Securities. This means staying with tech and FAANG for a long time, but also buying small cap value stocks and emerging markets. [History] said [the] the best way to cover a bubble is via [a] long leadership, long barbell in distress … as performance-hungry investors [are] forced to chase the latecomers, he said.

Remember, this is great fun until the music stops.

Write to Ben Levisohn at [email protected]