How to Avoid Cryptocurrency Stock Scams Before You Lose Money!

If you are considering investing in stocks of companies that tout high returns associated with cryptocurrency, be careful. Do your research and invest only the money you can afford to lose. In an emerging industry like cryptocurrency, it's not uncommon to see both legitimate start-ups and not-so-legitimate players. According to 2019 BBB ScamTracker Risk Report, cryptocurrency scams are the second riskiest in the country when it comes to the prevalence of victims and dollars lost.



These little reputable new companies often make glorified statements about new cryptocurrency-related products and services, including blockchain technologies and Initial parts offerings with the aim of increasing the market price of their shares. The buzz around cryptocurrency businesses allows crooks to launch fraudulent businesses that lack transparent financial reporting. In addition, scammers will emulate successful business models of legitimate companies in order to deceive investors and steal their money. Beware of these common cryptocurrency scams: Cryptocurrency exit scam: These scams trick consumers into investing in a new form of cryptocurrency. Scammers tell investors that they are guaranteed to make huge profits in order to generate as much funding as possible. Some fraudulently claim to be affiliated with famous investors or advertise online. Then they disappear with all the money.

These scams trick consumers into investing in a new form of cryptocurrency. Scammers tell investors that they are guaranteed to make huge profits in order to generate as much funding as possible. Some fraudulently claim to be affiliated with famous investors or advertise online. Then they disappear with all the money. Fake websites or apps: The internet is full of bogus websites and smartphone apps that purport to enable cryptocurrency exchange. They keep victims hooked by showing fake charts and exchange rates that make their investments appear to be increasing and often convince victims to invest more. However, when users try to withdraw their money, they cannot do so.

The internet is full of bogus websites and smartphone apps that purport to enable cryptocurrency exchange. They keep victims hooked by showing fake charts and exchange rates that make their investments appear to be increasing and often convince victims to invest more. However, when users try to withdraw their money, they cannot do so. Social media scams: Scammers use stolen social media accounts to pose as friends of their victims. They contact by direct message or post messages offering investment opportunities. Some even use video messages recorded by the original owner of the account to trick victims. Before the supposed investment can be made, the crooks demand that their victims provide login information to their social media accounts as well as a video promoting cryptocurrency investing.

Scammers use stolen social media accounts to pose as friends of their victims. They contact by direct message or post messages offering investment opportunities. Some even use video messages recorded by the original owner of the account to trick victims. Before the supposed investment can be made, the crooks demand that their victims provide login information to their social media accounts as well as a video promoting cryptocurrency investing. Phishing: Phishing emails and text messages trick recipients to click links or download attachments by promoting cryptocurrency investments. Some phishing attempts have even surfaced on Discord, a popular messaging platform among aspiring and active investors. These programs offer rewards like free investments to attract victims. Others are targeting current investors by claiming that their accounts have been hacked in an attempt to steal the login credentials of their cryptocurrency wallets.

Phishing emails and text messages trick recipients to click links or download attachments by promoting cryptocurrency investments. Some phishing attempts have even surfaced on Discord, a popular messaging platform among aspiring and active investors. These programs offer rewards like free investments to attract victims. Others are targeting current investors by claiming that their accounts have been hacked in an attempt to steal the login credentials of their cryptocurrency wallets. Fake celebrity mentions: Many celebrities as well as tech and financial influencers are involved in investing in cryptocurrency, and some scammers advertise their services using fraudulent endorsements. Source: BBB of Greater Maryland Don't be fooled by unrealistic predictions of returns and complaints made through press releases, spam emails, and telemarketing calls or those posted online or in social media threads. These actions may be signs of classic "pump and dump" stock fraud. To learn more, see this Anatomy of a Pump and Dump infographics.



Follow these tips to avoid crypto investment scams If you are considering investing in crypto-related stocks, here are six tips to help you avoid scams: Don’t Say ‘Yes’ To Cryptocurrency Stock Purchases From An Aggressive Cold Call , although the claims seem plausible, especially if the recommended stocks are very low. Don’t feel guilty for hanging up. Not responding at all, or hanging up, are usually the best and safest responses to a cold call or anyone who is aggressively launching cheap stocks or other investment opportunities.

, although the claims seem plausible, especially if the recommended stocks are very low. Don’t feel guilty for hanging up. Not responding at all, or hanging up, are usually the best and safest responses to a cold call or anyone who is aggressively launching cheap stocks or other investment opportunities. Beware of anyone who guarantees that an investment will work a certain way . Also beware of pushy sales pitches that encourage you to act now.

. Also beware of pushy sales pitches that encourage you to act now. Look for opportunities before investing . Use FINRA BrokerCheck to check registration status and to get additional information about the people and companies promoting these opportunities.

. Use FINRA BrokerCheck to check registration status and to get additional information about the people and companies promoting these opportunities. Find out if a company is filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Canadian Securities Administrators. In the United States, check the SEC EDGAR Database and, in Canada, see the CAD SEDAR database. Read the reports and verify all the information you have heard about the company. But remember that just because a company has registered its securities or is filing reports with the SEC or CSA does not mean that the company will be a good investment in general or the right investment for you. .

In the United States, check the SEC EDGAR Database and, in Canada, see the CAD SEDAR database. Read the reports and verify all the information you have heard about the company. But remember that just because a company has registered its securities or is filing reports with the SEC or CSA does not mean that the company will be a good investment in general or the right investment for you. . Beware of stocks with huge price spikes. This could signal potential manipulation or fraud.

This could signal potential manipulation or fraud. Know where the action is trading and pay attention to the caveats associated with the action. Most stock pump-and-dump programs tend to be listed on an over-the-counter (OTC) trading platform like the over-the-counter markets, which provides icons to alert investors to associated concerns. to a given company. These include a stop sign to indicate that the company cannot or will not provide important information to regulators, exchanges or over-the-counter markets, as well as a skull and bones. to warn that security, the company or someone who controls the company could be involved in a spam campaign. , questionable marketing, regulatory action or more. Sources: BBB.org, BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust, FINRA, BBB of Greater Maryland To learn more about investment scams, read the FINRA Investor Alert: Spam and scam stocks. If you’ve been scammed, report it to BBB scam tracker. To find a company you can trust, visit BBB.org.



