SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. announces separate trading of its Class A common shares and warrants, effective November 8, 2021





NEW YORK, November 06, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (“ASCEND“or the”Society“) announced today that holders of units sold as part of the company’s 23,000,000-unit initial public offering may elect to trade separately the Class A common shares and the warrants included in units on or about November 8, 2021. Common shares and Class A warrants which are segregated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “FLYA” and “FLYA.WT”, respectively. Separate warrants will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FLYA.U.” Split warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole warrants will be traded, common shares and warrants. A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SECOND“) September 15, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. is led by Joe Poulin through his family office, JPK Capital, and supported by Peter Kern and Inovia Growth Fund II, represented by Chris Arsenault and Patrick Pichette. SOAR is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar transaction with one or more companies or entities in major technologies or technological industries. The story continues Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and their financing, and related matters, and all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “could”, “could”, “could” , “Could”, “” predict “,” project “,” should “,” will “,” would “and similar expressions, with respect to the Company or the management team of the Company, identify forward-looking statements . These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the management of the company, as well as on the assumptions made by the management of the company and on the information currently at its disposal. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements due to certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on behalf of the Company are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set out in the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s registration statement and final prospectus relating to the offering. initial public offering of the company filed with the SECOND. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or modifications after the date of this posting, except as required by applicable law. See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005868/en/ Contacts Rory shepard

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp.

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/soar-technology-acquisition-corp-announces-000000652.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos