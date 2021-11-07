It’s a merger: US stocks are on an unusually strong run as the holidays approach

The US stock market has been in tears as it heads into the holiday season.

It’s a merger, Zhiwei Ren, chief executive and portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management, said in a telephone interview. It’s a very bizarre rally, he said, expressing concern about the speed of the rebound after September’s pullback.

All three major U.S. stock indexes hit new highs on Friday, marking a fifth straight week of gains for the S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.37% ,

Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 0.56%

and the Nasdaq Composite COMP,

+ 0.20% .

Earlier in the week, the benchmarks each recorded a fourth consecutive day of all-time highs to mark their longest streak together since October 2017, according to Dow Jones Market Data. And the S&P 500 has only seen two days of decline in the past 18 trading sessions.

The Federal Reserve is doing little to block an increasingly valued stock market, maintaining loose monetary policy even with its Nov. 3. announcement that it will start cutting its quantitative easing program this year. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said the central bank can be patient, but will not hesitate to raise interest rates if already high inflation accelerates.

But some investors fear the Fed is late.

The economy continues to cook and stocks love the very loose monetary policy, wrote Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management, in a November 1 note. The extra push from a government infrastructure bill will only add dry tinder to an already burning fire.

The Fed doesn’t want to upset financial markets, which was implicit decades ago but is now explicit, Nolte told MarketWatch by phone on Friday. The central bank continues to pump money into the system at a time when stock valuations are very high.

The stock market has taken too much of a lead on corporate earnings, according to Noltes. While valuations are a lousy timing tool, tighter monetary policy could eventually become a catalyst for falling stock prices, said Nolte, who believes the Fed should start raising rates at this point.

You have never had such an easy economic policy during an economic boom, he said.

The Fed has kept its benchmark interest rate close to zero in the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Before the pandemic, the central bank attempted quantitative tightening in the fourth quarter of 2018 and announced an interest rate hike in December of the same year, but the moves did not work well in the stock market, Nolte recalls. . It wasn’t until after Christmas that President Powell got a bit of a backlash, helping to fuel a rally after stocks fell.

The S&P 500 fell about 14% in the fourth quarter of 2018, pushing the index down 6% for the year, according to FactSet data. The index then climbed 29% in 2019, climbed 16% in 2020, and climbed 25% this year through November 5.

As the S&P 500 continues to rise to new highs almost every day, it’s clear the markets are predicting plenty of upside surprises for 2022, wrote Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, in a note sent by. email November 2. the current dangerous environment is that stocks have reassessed fundamentals upward not only in 2021, but also in 2019 and 2020.

The odds of the S&P 500 returning more than 15% for three consecutive years are low, at just 10%, according to DataTrek. Getting that 4th year + 15% on the S&P 500 is rare, Colas wrote.

Since 1928, the S&P 500 has returned 15% for three consecutive years or more only four times, he said, linking those periods to such broad market narratives as wartime spending, technological innovation and recovery from the crisis.

Colas highlighted the four-year period from 1942 to 1945 during World War II; the four years from 1949 to 1952 in the midst of the post-war economic boom and the Korean War; the Internet bubble during the five years from 1995 to 1999; and the three-year period from 2012 to 2014 following the global financial crisis and the Greek debt crisis.

Whether you’re bullish or bearish on US large caps right now, there’s no doubt what the markets are saying as they hit a new high after a new high: 2022 will be another year of positive surprises, writes it in the note.

Meanwhile, some investors expect a strong holiday season.

Our real-time holiday sales tracker continues to show consumers are buying at a rate similar to 2020 but higher than 2019, economists at BofA Global Research said in a Nov. 4 report.

I

BOFA GLOBAL RESEARCH REPORT DATE NOV. 4 2021





I have done most of my Christmas shopping already, due to concerns about supply chain constraints, said Victoria Fernandez, chief market strategist at Crossmark Global Investments, in a telephone interview. Historically, this is a strong seasonal effect, she said of vacation spending in the fourth quarter. I think you’re going to see that consumer demand continues to grow this quarter, and that’s going to support the economy.

In US economic data for the coming week, investors will see the latest impression on consumer price index inflation as well as an indicator of consumer sentiment.

Meanwhile, shares have slightly exceeded earnings, Fernandez warned. We are by no means saying that there is no reason to worry, go all out, and it will be a joy ride until the middle of next year.

In a world of low interest rates and high inflation, investors have turned to stocks for returns, according to Fernandez.

Penn Mutual Asset Managements Ren says many people seek returns in the stock market for fear of missing out and to preserve their purchasing power.

There is nothing but the stock market at this point, Ren said. Unless the Fed has to raise rates to keep inflation under control, I think we’ll stay in this high valuation world for a long time.