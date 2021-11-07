The US stock market is heading for a “giant crash”

This photo taken on April 18, 2019 shows traders working after the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), while the logo of Pinterest Inc. is seen on screens during the company’s IPO. At New York. (Archive photo by AFP)

“Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki predicted that the US stock market was heading for a “giant crash” followed by depression.

Yahoo News quoted a tweet posted by Kiyosaki on Saturday in which the financial educator advises the masses to “Prepare: One giant crash, then another depression.”

“Biden and Fed are pulling out the poor. The United States is slipping into depression. BIDEEN and FED need inflation to prevent the new depression. Inflation is pulling out the poor. Inflation makes the rich richer. Biden and the Fed. Fed are corrupt. Brace yourself: giant crash then new depression. Be smart Buy, gold, silver Bitcoin, “Kiyosaki tweeted.

The financial expert also reiterated his belief that there are only three smart investments to buy at the moment: Gold, Silver and Bitcoin.

The famous investor said that the future of Bitcoins is very bright.

The United States has already entered a recession that could be as severe as the 2007-08 collapse, according to new research that is digging holes in media reports of the booming stock market and low unemployment .

David Blanchflower, a former member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, and Alex Bryson, professor at University College London, said in a new study that the United States had already entered a recession at the end of 2021.

The clues are taken from questions asked by ordinary Americans about their income expectations, their employment conditions and what they expect from the US economy in the near future.