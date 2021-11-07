Xepa on the stock market: 30 cheap stocks and investment option





There are several factors to consider when choosing an action. One of them is whether it is undervalued relative to the company’s equity. If this happens, it can be an indication to invest (without neglecting the general situation of the company).

The demand for UOL, the consultancy firm Economatica has listed the 30 cheapest stocks of the Brazil 100 index (IBrX 100),. of the Ibovespa. To do this, the board takes into account the share price over the equity value.

Economatica points out, however, that managers and investment funds can use different criteria to assess the price of a share. Experts warn that looking only at the value of paper relative to equity can lead to distortions, as companies can run into difficulties. Other metrics are used to assess whether a stock is good: discounted cash flow, current stock price relative to last 12-month earnings, or return on equity (ROE). See the cheapest stocks, according to Economatica’s calculation Blue (PN) Goal (PN) Cogna ON (ON) S / A light (ON) Sugarloaf – CBD (ON) Sky (ON) Banco do Brasil (ON) BR Malls By (ON) Electrobras (PNB) Eletrobras (ON) Sanépar (UNT N2) Usiminas (ANP) Copel (GNP) JHSF part (ON) MRV (ON) Gerdau Met (PN) Cyrela Realt (Ont.) Petrobras (PN) Eztec (ON) Petrobras (Ont.) Sabesp (ON) BR Energies (ON) Gerdau (PN) American (ON) Cemig (PN) Tim (ON) Telefonica Brasil (ON) Positive Tec (ON) Cesp (GNP) Bradesco (Ont.) Read what analysts are saying about some of the companies identified as cheap: Banks Even with the advance of digital banks in recent years, “banks” cannot be excluded from the portfolio, said Enrico Cozzolino, analyst at Levante Ideias de Investimentos. And Bradesco, which saw a 34.5% growth in recurring net profit in the third quarter, compared to the same period in 2020, to 6.767 billion reais, is one of the companies rated as good. The result between July and September of this year was the second highest in the history of the institution. “I think the ‘bances’ will not be left out. They are also digital. You have to think that the cake is getting bigger. So there is competition, but there is no reduction [de participao]. It’s each in his niche, ”he said. card machines The scenario is different for Cielo, which has also been facing the arrival of new market entrants for several years. The point is that the company, unlike Ita and Bradesco, had not yet consolidated in the industry when other players began to compete aggressively for customers. “In Cielo’s case, the big challenge is dealing with fintechs, which provide the same service at a lower price,” said Bruce Barbosa, founding partner of Nord Research. For Larissa Quaresma, equity research analyst at Empiricus, the company lost interest as it focused on large companies, while new fintechs, such as PagSeguro, Stone and GetNet, decided to serve small business owners. However, she feels the stock is too cheap. “We even recommend it in some house wallets. It is riskier, because it depends on the restructuring of the company. But it can be of interest to those with a greater risk appetite, ”he said. education Educationally, Cogna is a good option, according to an Empiricus analyst. “It’s an industry that suffered from the pandemic because of the risk of default and that was a few quarters ago. Now that has been positively surprising. Cogna and Yduqs have a better than expected default rate, ”she said. Fabiano Vaz, analyst at the North Research analysis house, is considering the acquisition of Cogna shares with reservations. “Perhaps after tourism businesses and events, educational businesses have suffered the most from the pandemic. For a company that was undergoing a good restructuring, it was even worse. We saw it in the results, and the newspaper ended up suffering on the stock market, ”he said. In the second quarter, the company recorded an 85.4% drop in its adjusted net loss to 20.37 million reais. But the net turnover was 1.3 billion reais, down 5%. Vaz adds that Kroton, one of the holding companies, performed well in the second quarter, with student growth primarily in digital. Vasta, who is also part of the group and works with material for educational networks, is seen as an interesting venture, but one who also suffered during the period of isolation. According to the analyst, the outlook was positive with the economic recovery. But the scenario of rising inflation, high interest rates and a more flexible spending cap calls into question the company’s ability to return to positive results. air Azul and Gol appear at the top of Economatica’s list. However, Bruce Barbosa, of Nord Research, recalls that the equity of the two companies was already negative due to successive losses before the pandemic, even during the recession of the 2015-2016 biennium. “They can recover, but they are extremely dependent on the economy and with high running costs,” he said. Larissa Quaresma recalls that airlines have depreciation charges, which do not go into cash, but contribute to loss over time. “And these are also companies that have been badly affected over the past year and a half, with the reduction in passengers in the pandemic.” State property According to Bruce Barbosa, the low prices of state-owned enterprises, in particular Banco do Brasil and Eletrobras, could represent an opportunity in a stable political and economic environment. In this scenario, however, they only consider the risk of government interference. “Basically, the market is saying that SOEs may experience some government interference or be prevented from generating shareholder value. This is what happened at the beginning of the year with the departure of the president of the bank, ”he said, recalling the troubled dismissal of Andr Brando in March after disagreements with President Jair Bolsonaro on reducing the costs of the institution.

