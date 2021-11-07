As US markets set new records, hedge fund managers aren’t buying the frenzy

The $ 4 trillion of boom-lifting stocks for a month has been a YOLO feast, with stocks spiraling and options up. For a group a little more calm, the managers of hedge funds, the frenzy has started to sow skepticism.

The result is a market of contrasts, in which a virtually uninterrupted rise in major indices pushed the volume of bullish purchase contracts to some of the highest in history. Meanwhile, professional speculators – many of whom have been stung by the turmoil in the bond markets – have taken to risking stocks, reducing their leverage at the fastest rate in months as many bearish bets have fallen. turned against them.

For revelers as well as the new cautious, there are numbers to justify the sight. The sheer force of the advance – the Nasdaq 100 is rising in 16 of the last 18 days – is extremely rare, and to miss is costly. At the same time, similar races have occurred in difficult years for stocks – 2007 and 1999, in particular – suggesting to some that the time for caution is near.

“While I got a little more cautious earlier in the week, the trend remains your friend,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Financial Pty. “It becomes more of a FOMO trap at the end of the year.”

The superlatives about the rally are piling up. Without a single session down, the Nasdaq 100 has just scored two perfect weeks in a row, which has only happened once before – in 2017. That year also marked the last time the Gauge posted gains in all but two of the 18-day sessions. On this point, the S&P 500 has just recorded its best performance since 1990.

Stocks rose for a fifth week for their longest rally in 14 months. After taking off amid robust earnings in the third quarter, equities once again benefited from a series of dovish central bank pivots. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said officials can be patient to raise interest rates and the Bank of England has kept rates on hold, upsetting bond bears.

The options frenzy that was the signature of the pandemic rally at the end of 2020 is back. As traders crammed into speculative bets for quick profits, daily options trades averaged $ 538 billion last month, a record high, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The pursuit of manic momentum has been particularly acute at Tesla Inc., a stock that has soared more than 50% in one month. Last week traders spent $ 51 billion on Tesla options. That’s almost half of the total premium paid for all individual stocks, according to data compiled by Bank of America Corp. Company strategists, including Gonzalo Asis, have pointed to an increase in the premium spent on small lot calls as a sign that retail money may have helped drive the stock rally.

Alon Rosin, Head of Institutional Equity Derivatives at Oppenheimer & Co., had first hand experience of the euphoria of retail. Her older sister, who has never traded in shares, just asked how to buy Tesla shares online. And that made him wonder how far this bull market can go.

“Is it time to pull the rip cord or is the market trying to suck up every last dollar?” Rosine said. These are the ‘things that make you’ hmmmm ‘but in the meantime there is just too much speculation about which asset classes are working and FOMO is fully engaged in year-end pursuit. “

To say this year’s equity rally has beaten expectations is an understatement. Up 25% to close near 4,700 on Friday, the S&P 500 was already 7% above the highest year-end target in a Bloomberg survey of Wall Street strategists in January.

The good news is that all of the price appreciation seems to come from expanding profits. The bad news is, despite a contraction in price-earnings ratios, stocks still look expensive compared to history.

According to Leuthold Group, which uses a five-year normalized earnings estimate to mitigate economic shocks like the pandemic, the S&P 500 ended October at 32.5 times earnings, a multiple that before this year didn’t had been seen only once before – during the dot-com era.

But evaluation is never a great synchronization tool, a lesson particularly worth remembering these days. When chasing winners is the only game in town, betting against stocks can be dangerous.

A basket of the shorter Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks jumped 12%, giving the bears their worst week since the short retail squeeze in January, as Avis Budget Group Inc. and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. were skyrocketing.

This is hurting the short portfolio of hedge funds which have struggled to keep up with the market. Those tracked by Hedge Fund Research Inc. with a focus on equities returned 12% this year, half of the S&P 500’s gain.

Amid a rally against meme stocks and the Fed’s policy update, hedge funds reduced their positions. Gross leverage, a measure of their risk appetite that takes into account both their long and short portfolios, fell in each of the first three days of the week, with Tuesday seeing the biggest reduction since July , according to data from Goldman’s main broker.

Chris Senyek, chief investment strategist at Wolfe Research, sees a bubble forming in stocks, but he warns against exiting too soon now that the big central banks have adopted a more accommodating tone in a coordinated fashion. Many fund managers will likely use the last two months as their last chance to catch up, he says.

“Global central bankers are re-engaging in the bubble,” Senyek said. “There is probably also a good performance race. We see more potential by the end of the year.