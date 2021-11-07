



New Bai kelin / Imaginechina / AP By Michelle Toh, CNN Business Another Chinese real estate company appears to be at risk of default, raising fears of further problems in the country real estate sector. Shares of Kaisa Group, a developer based in Shenzhen, were suspended in Hong Kong on Friday. The company’s subsidiaries, which have also been suspended from their activities, cited a “pending” announcement concerning the group in stock market deposits. Although Kaisa did not disclose further details on the reason for the suspension, he had said the day before that he was facing “unprecedented pressure” on his finances. Chinese state financial newspaper Titles time reported Thursday that the company informed the outlet about its liquidity issues and admitted missing a payment related to its wealth management products. Kaisa did not immediately respond to a request for further comment. According to the report, Kaisa said she was facing multiple headwinds, such as a difficult real estate market environment and the recent downgrade of her credit ratings by international agencies. Those comments led the company’s shares to slump about 15% on Thursday. Its stock has already cratered by more than 70% this year. The news comes as investors continue to worry about the crisis in Evergrande, China’s most indebted developer. The conglomerate made international headlines since September, after warning he could default on his massive debts of over $ 300 billion. Kaisa suffered a setback last week as Fitch and S&P Global Ratings both lowered the company’s rating, citing debt problems. In a report, S&P analysts wrote that they viewed “Kaisa’s capital structure as unsustainable given the company’s large short-term debt maturities, weakening liquidity and free cash flow. insufficient until 2022 “. They estimated that around $ 3.2 billion of the company’s offshore notes would mature during the year through October 2022, suggesting that it “will have to rely on asset disposals and successfully improve. its capital structure to avoid payment default “. According to the Securities Times, Kaisa said Thursday that she had “actively raised funds … and done her best to resolve her current issues.” But news of the company’s woes rocked the industry on Friday. The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index, which tracks mainland Chinese companies in the sector, fell 2.8% in Hong Kong after weeks of pressure on those stocks. Investors are still watching to see if Evergrande will default as its various debt payments fall due. So far he has managed to avoid this scenario by Do good on a number of critical obligations, including one Last week. But Evergrande faces another test on Saturday, as another offshore bond payment falls due, noted Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacfic in Oanda. – CNN’s Beijing office contributed to this report. The-CNN-Wire

