Mayor-elect Eric Adams knows Wall Street powers New York

Eric Adams threw away the leftist recipe for class warfare and set out to woo the big cat industry.

And it worked.

This is a stark contrast to what we used to hear from New York Democrats and the party as a whole.

As Uncle Joe rehearsed in that weird, muffled voice Pay your fair share for his multibillion dollar spending insanity, our newly elected mayor met and dined with an array of Wall Streeters and business types in Manhattan. , telling them he didn’t want to tax them out of town.

Of course, Wall Street does not vote in numbers that can compare to participation in the five boroughs. But it brings in a lot of money for the candidates who will fix the failing system inherited from hapless comrade Bill de Blasio.

Adams has had no problem raising money on Wall Street, in real estate, and elsewhere, as he has spent much of his campaign telling business leaders how important they are to the city. Adams is a rare leftist who understands that the financial sector pays most of the city’s taxes.

Even more, he understands that class war has its limits. Recall that after losing everything in 2008, the GOP candidates won Congress in 2010, even with the financial crisis still fresh in the minds of voters.

Eric Adams understood the importance of Wall Street, writes Charles Gasparino. Noam Galai / Getty Images

Our weaker and weaker president and the progressive weirdos he handed the country over can’t quite understand that most people don’t work for the government; they work for a corporation or a small business.

Workers know that when you hit their employers with taxes, regulations and leftist rhetoric, you hit them too. What affects their employer’s bottom line comes from their salary.

It was another lesson from Tuesday that it seems almost all of the major Pol Democrats, except perhaps Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, still don’t get it as they continue to push for unnecessary and grandiose social spending on the backs of the rich. Bankers, tech moguls, hedge fund managers, small business owners, real estate companies, and the like employ a lot of people.

It will sound harsh, but we need them more than they need us. Adams’ mantra when campaigning in front of the business community was simple and effective: please stay in New York; I need more of you than AOC guys.

Adams, a former cop, also promised the business community that he would allow the police to do their jobs, another major concern for business leaders. CEOs drive to the office in limousines, but their employees have to dodge the mobs of violent and mentally ill homeless people who fill the streets of Manhattan these days.

Of course, it could all be Adams blowing smoke. Even if he’s not, the crazies in City Council and Albany aren’t just going to fall because new Gov. Glenn Youngkin won in Virginia and Cuomo-lite Gov. Phil Murphy nearly blew him up in New Jersey.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Mayor-elect Eric Adams greet each other during a reception hosted by the Kings County Democratic Party at the El San Juan Hotel on November 5, 2021 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. James keivom

Meanwhile, reestablishing some semblance of order is more difficult than it looks; just ask Rudy Giuliani how long it took him to reverse the decline of the early 1990s. Cutting corporate taxes in New York is always a difficult task, even when left-handed people aren’t so much in the driver’s seat.

Still, what Adams said sounded like a welcome change of pace from the usual, unproductive class war gibberish that business people hear from the Democratic Party already figuring out who pays the bills.

And they told Adams they were ready to give him a chance before they rushed completely to Florida and left him and the city to fend for themselves.

Now it’s Adams to deliver.

Larry’s Lament

Larry Fink may well rank as America’s most awake CEO. But he didn’t build BlackRock from scratch into the $ 9 trillion asset management machine by being dumb.

That’s why it’s no surprise those close to him say his company may soon begin to take steps to iron out its corporate progressivism in Washington, DC, which is increasingly wary of its mix of politics and politics. ‘business.

Sources tell me that Finks’ internal lobbying team is about to start squeezing the flesh on Capitol Hill with a charm offensive to win the pols who might not be so excited to embrace the business awakening. These steps come after a torrent of bad publicity that has focused on the political side of BlackRocks’ business. This includes my reporting on companies tricking BlackRock in which it invests to adopt board policies involving, among other fashions, hyper-environmentalism.

As Eleanor Terrett of Fox Business reported, despite Finks’ virtue signals on issues such as the environment and diversity, BlackRock owns stakes in two Chinese companies that may help the repressive government monitor dissidents and ethnic minorities in its crackdown freedom of expression and religion.

A torrent of bad publicity has recently focused on the political side of Larry Fin BlackRock. Shannon Stapleton / REUTERS

You got your head in there, a DC policy adviser said of BlackRocks thinking.

The folks at BlackRock minimize movement. They say the cabinet has hired a new lobbying chief, euphemistically described as External Affairs, who has met with lawmakers in Washington on both sides of the aisle.

But Finks lobbyists are said to be panicking over all the attention his awakening is attracting. After all, it also sells high-priced so-called ESG (environmental social governance) funds by taking advantage of the clean energy it pushes, so there’s a lot of money at stake if the Biden administration continues to push this forward. program. Plus, Fink saw Tuesday’s election results, which is why his people are talking about having fun with the GOP guys. They should remind him that talking is cheap.