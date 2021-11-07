Euro Stoxx 50 is the longest winning run since April





European stocks were heading for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, the longest winning streak since April, after this week’s monetary decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England were less belligerent than investors did. had planned. The Euro Stoxx 50 hit a new high on Friday after the European Central Bank indicated earlier in the week that it was in no rush to tighten monetary policy anytime soon. The German DAX index and the French CAC 40 index both hit all-time highs on Thursday. What is interesting today: The telecommunications and consumer services sectors performed well in the UK, while utilities and healthcare lagged behind. In Europe, cyclical consumption led the gains while healthcare and business services suffered. Why are stocks rising today? Central bank effect: Markets were boosted this week after major central banks announced less hawkish-than-expected policy decisions. The BOE has refrained from raising interest rates, while the Fed has signaled that US policymakers “can be patient” when it comes to raising rates. What this means: Global banks have injected billions of dollars into the economy since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. This has led stock markets around the world to climb for about a year and a half. Thus, a tightening of monetary policy would have resulted in a possible reduction in liquidity in financial markets, leaving most asset classes, including equities, without much support. Therefore, announcements by the BoE and the Fed to postpone any rate hikes for the foreseeable future have provided much needed relief to investors for the time being. Optimistic income: Last week, several companies such as Credit Suisse, Pinterest, Uber and Airbnb reported better-than-expected profits. What does that mean: The continued strong earnings trend has helped boost investor confidence in the global economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. European stock market dashboard Stock markets today: highlights The FTSE 100 index edged up 0.4% to 7,310.1 points by mid-afternoon in London

The Euro Stoxx 50 is up 0.8% to 4,366.74 points

German DAX index hit a new all-time high at 16,088.45

The France CAC 40 index also broke a record, at 7,063.40 Market sentiment The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, a measure of expected fluctuations in U.S. stocks, held close to 15, near a four-month low

The US dollar index was little changed at $ 94.28

The 10-year Treasury yield fell eight basis points to 1.45%, its lowest level since September Stock market news: what you need to know Beazley shares rally to earnings announcement

Asian stocks fall, as Chinese real estate worries market for sway

International Consolidated Airlines Group, parent company of British Airways, cuts losses as passenger numbers increase

Lenovo Shares Dip As Company Continues To Struggle With Semiconductor Chip Shortage Rate this article Ready to start? Download Capital Com is an execution-only service provider. The material provided on this website is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Any opinion that may be provided on this page does not constitute a recommendation of Capital Com or its agents. We make no representations or warranties about the accuracy or completeness of the information provided on this page. If you rely on the information on this page, you do so entirely at your own risk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://capital.com/stocks-markets-today-euro-stoxx-50-longest-winning-run-since-april The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos